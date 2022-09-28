CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos

+ 22

Cabins & Lodges • Flores da Cunha, Brazil Architects: Desterro Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 28 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Garimpo Moderno , Isover - Saint Gobain , Lorenzetti , Metavilla , Tramontina

Equipe De Projeto : Arthur Lins, Felipe Cemin Finger, Vitor Sadowski, David Sadowski

City : Flores da Cunha

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Cabana Solena is located on a rural property in the countryside of Flores da Cunha/RS. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, customers idealized a place of refuge, which would allow a deep connection with nature. For that, the program was organized in two volumes.

The main volume, composed of a gable roof that goes to the ground and two glass panes, has a lower ceiling height on its sides, reinforcing the feeling of coziness. In it, the bed, a small living space, the wood-burning heater and the kitchen counter are arranged. This volume has a skylight in one of its waters, allowing the user to see the sky both during the day and in the usually cold and starry nights.

The secondary volume, attached to the main one, receives the bathroom. It consists of a floor-to-ceiling frame on one of its sides, facing the landscaped exterior. In this way, the user can bathe fully connected to nature.

The program extends to the outside through a deck and side area, with an outdoor table, grill, floor fire and wood-burning hot tub. In the vicinity of the cabin there are also bergamot trees, Galician lemon and other local fruits, available for consumption.

With the aim of maximizing the integration with the external space and with nature, the cabin does not have curtains or blinds. In it, changes in the weather condition or time of day are directly observed, as if the outside were part of the internal environment with its colors, sounds and aspects.

Fire is one of the main elements of the experience, whether in the ground fire for cold nights, as in the grilling of the parrilha, in the heating of the heater and also in the use of the hot tub.