World
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos

© Geórgia L. Thomé

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges
Flores da Cunha, Brazil
  Architects: Desterro Arquitetos
  Area: 28
  Year: 2021
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers :  Garimpo Moderno, Isover - Saint Gobain, Lorenzetti, Metavilla, Tramontina
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden
© Geórgia L. Thomé

Text description provided by the architects. Cabana Solena is located on a rural property in the countryside of Flores da Cunha/RS. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, customers idealized a place of refuge, which would allow a deep connection with nature. For that, the program was organized in two volumes.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Forest
© Geórgia L. Thomé

The main volume, composed of a gable roof that goes to the ground and two glass panes, has a lower ceiling height on its sides, reinforcing the feeling of coziness. In it, the bed, a small living space, the wood-burning heater and the kitchen counter are arranged. This volume has a skylight in one of its waters, allowing the user to see the sky both during the day and in the usually cold and starry nights.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Geórgia L. Thomé

The secondary volume, attached to the main one, receives the bathroom. It consists of a floor-to-ceiling frame on one of its sides, facing the landscaped exterior. In this way, the user can bathe fully connected to nature.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Geórgia L. Thomé

The program extends to the outside through a deck and side area, with an outdoor table, grill, floor fire and wood-burning hot tub. In the vicinity of the cabin there are also bergamot trees, Galician lemon and other local fruits, available for consumption.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Geórgia L. Thomé

With the aim of maximizing the integration with the external space and with nature, the cabin does not have curtains or blinds. In it, changes in the weather condition or time of day are directly observed, as if the outside were part of the internal environment with its colors, sounds and aspects.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Geórgia L. Thomé
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Geórgia L. Thomé

Fire is one of the main elements of the experience, whether in the ground fire for cold nights, as in the grilling of the parrilha, in the heating of the heater and also in the use of the hot tub.

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Geórgia L. Thomé

Project location

Address:Flores da Cunha, RS, 95270-000, Brazil

About this office
Desterro Arquitetos
Office

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Cabins & Lodges, Brazil
