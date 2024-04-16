Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, Singapore stands as a beacon of sustainable urbanization. According to the 2016 Green City Index, the city-state of Singapore was the greenest city in Asia at one point. Renowned as the “City in a Garden,” Singapore has intertwined lush greenery, verdant parks, and new environmental policies into its urban fabric/ After gaining independence in 1965, the city-state stands as a testament to how urban life can integrate with nature.

From the futuristic marvels of the infamous Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport by Safdie Architects to the iconic heritage of the former Supreme Court, now the National Gallery Singapore, the city showcases a rich tapestry of styles and influences. The city has also adopted its version of modernism, such as the Colonnade Condominiums, designed by architect Paul Rudolph, and the Pearl Bank Apartments by Tan Cheng Siong. Renowned architects such as Moshe Safdie, Norman Foster, and WOHA, have each left an indelible mark on the city with their innovative designs.

Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 2 of 19Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 3 of 19Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 4 of 19Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 5 of 19Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the Garden City - More Images+ 14

The following list showcases 18 projects highlighting the diversity in its built environment and the renowned architects who have completed projects in the city-state.

Related Article

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Announces Expansion Project by Safdie Architects

Marina Bay Sands / Safdie Architects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 19 of 19
Courtesy of Safdie Architects | Marina Bay Islands

Gardens by the Bay / Grant Associates

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 4 of 19
Courtesy of Grant Associates | Gardens by the Bay

The Colonnade Condominiums / Paul Rudolph

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 5 of 19
Courtesy of ArchDaily | The Colonnade Condomiunuims by Paul Rudolph

National Gallery Singapore / studioMilou Singapore

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 17 of 19
via Shutterstock | TTstudio | National Gallery of Signapore

Artscience Museum In Singapore / Safdie Architects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 9 of 19
Courtesy of Safdie Architects | ArtScience Museum

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 2 of 19
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport | Safdie Architects

Pearl Bank Apartments / Tan Cheng Siong, Archurban

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 18 of 19
© Jani Patokallio | Pearl Bank Apartments

PARKROYAL on Pickering / WOHA

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 6 of 19
© Patrick Bingham Hall | PARKROYAL on Pickering | Woha

Singapore SportsHub / DPArchitects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 7 of 19
Courtesy of DP Architects | Singapore Sports Hub

Punggol Waterway Terraces / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + Aedas

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 16 of 19
© Patrick Bingham Hall | Punggol Waterway Terraces / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + Aedas

Sky Habitat Singapore / Safdie Architects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 13 of 19
© Edward Hendricks | Sky Habitat by Safdie Architects

CREATE / Perkins+Will

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 10 of 19
© Tim Griffith | Create by Perkins+Will

CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 15 of 19
© Finbarr Fallon | CapitaSpring | BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

lyf One-North Co-Living Development / WOHA

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 3 of 19
© Darren Soh | WOHA

Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 12 of 19
Courtesy of Apple | Apple Marina Bay Sands | Foster + Partners

5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 8 of 19
© Finbarr Fallon | 5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building | Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

South Beach / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 14 of 19
© Nigel Young | South Beach | Foster + Partners

Helix Bridge / Cox Architecture with Architects 61

Save this picture!
Singapore Architecture City Guide: 18 Projects to Explore in the "Garden City" - Image 11 of 19
© Christopher Frederick Jones | Helix Bridge | Cox Architecture with Architects 61

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

