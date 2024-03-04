Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone
SJAIII / JDEstudio + CDM Casas de México. Image
Share
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Pinterest
Whatsapp
Or
Due to their aesthetic, sustainable, durable, and resistant qualities, stone materials have accompanied the disciplines of architecture and engineering since their origins. As is known, in Mexico, stone has been a fundamental element in pre-Hispanic constructions where experimentation was done with vaults, ashlars, masonry, etc.
However, the industrialization of this material, the perfection of techniques, and experimentation with its various applications have allowed buildings erected today to continue using it in different ways and various regions of the country, specifically in wooded areas. For this reason, we have compiled a selection of projects that include houses, haciendas, hotels, restaurants, and terraces to continue inspiring you.
+ 30 House in Atemajac / Villar Watty Arquitectos. Image © Francisco Gutiérrez The Forest House / Espacio EMA. Image © Patricia Hernández HOUSE OM1 / AE Arquitectos. Image San Antonio Hacienda / Dionne Arquitectos + Posada Arquitectos. Image © Patrick López Jaimes HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe La Casona RV / Luis Daniel Salazar Machado. Image © Eduardo Sendra Dueñas Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza Niop Hacienda / AS arquitectura + R79. Image © David Cervera Castro Zapotes Terrace / mog taller de arquitectura. Image © Daniel Maldonado El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Ramiro Chaves Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto. Image © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola. Image LS House / RED Group. Image © Hector Velasco Facio JA Cholul House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera Castro Casa Puerto del Aire / Extracto, Arte, Arquitectura y Diseño SRL de CV. Image © Luis Gordoa La Pancha House / tallerdea. Image © Zaickz Moz Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Onnis Luque Casa Meztitla / EDAA. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani La Peña Extension / MÉTODO. Image © Tatiana Mestre Valle House/ Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image © Humberto Romero Clos de Tres Cantos / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Humberto Romero Rancho El Descanso / RE+D. Image © César Bejar MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto SJAIII / JDEstudio + CDM Casas de México. Image Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos. Image © César Bejar albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso. Image L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image © Pim Schalkwijk Chablé Resort Hotel Restoration / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón Ixi’im Restaurant / Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón