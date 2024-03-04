Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone

Due to their aesthetic, sustainable, durable, and resistant qualities, stone materials have accompanied the disciplines of architecture and engineering since their origins. As is known, in Mexico, stone has been a fundamental element in pre-Hispanic constructions where experimentation was done with vaults, ashlars, masonry, etc.

However, the industrialization of this material, the perfection of techniques, and experimentation with its various applications have allowed buildings erected today to continue using it in different ways and various regions of the country, specifically in wooded areas. For this reason, we have compiled a selection of projects that include houses, haciendas, hotels, restaurants, and terraces to continue inspiring you.

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 2 of 35Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 3 of 35Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 4 of 35Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 5 of 35Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - More Images+ 30

House in Atemajac / Villar Watty Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 7 of 35
House in Atemajac / Villar Watty Arquitectos. Image © Francisco Gutiérrez

The Forest House / Espacio EMA

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 17 of 35
The Forest House / Espacio EMA. Image © Patricia Hernández

HOUSE OM1 / AE Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 21 of 35
HOUSE OM1 / AE Arquitectos. Image

San Antonio Hacienda / Dionne Arquitectos + Posada Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 16 of 35
San Antonio Hacienda / Dionne Arquitectos + Posada Arquitectos. Image © Patrick López Jaimes

HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 19 of 35
HUAYACÁN Hotel / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa

Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 12 of 35
Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe

La Casona RV / Luis Daniel Salazar Machado

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 14 of 35
La Casona RV / Luis Daniel Salazar Machado. Image © Eduardo Sendra Dueñas

Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 10 of 35
Hacienda El Barreno Visitors Pavilion / Grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza

Niop Hacienda / AS arquitectura + R79

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 18 of 35
Niop Hacienda / AS arquitectura + R79. Image © David Cervera Castro

Zapotes Terrace / mog taller de arquitectura

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 20 of 35
Zapotes Terrace / mog taller de arquitectura. Image © Daniel Maldonado

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 22 of 35
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Ramiro Chaves

Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 15 of 35
Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto. Image © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 8 of 35
EC House / AM30 Taller de Arquitectura + Stephane Arriola. Image

LS House / RED Group

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 23 of 35
LS House / RED Group. Image © Hector Velasco Facio

JA Cholul House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 13 of 35
JA Cholul House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera Castro

Casa Puerto del Aire / Extracto, Arte, Arquitectura y Diseño SRL de CV

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 24 of 35
Casa Puerto del Aire / Extracto, Arte, Arquitectura y Diseño SRL de CV. Image © Luis Gordoa

La Pancha House / tallerdea

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 11 of 35
La Pancha House / tallerdea. Image © Zaickz Moz

Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 29 of 35
Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa Meztitla / EDAA

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 30 of 35
Casa Meztitla / EDAA. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

La Peña Extension / MÉTODO

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 26 of 35
La Peña Extension / MÉTODO. Image © Tatiana Mestre

Valle House / Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 27 of 35
Valle House/ Luciano Gerbilsky Arquitectos. Image © Humberto Romero

Clos de Tres Cantos / Alejandro D'Acosta

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 2 of 35
Clos de Tres Cantos / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Humberto Romero

Rancho El Descanso / RE+D

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 25 of 35
Rancho El Descanso / RE+D. Image © César Bejar

MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 9 of 35
MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

SJAIII / JDEstudio + CDM Casas de México

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 6 of 35
SJAIII / JDEstudio + CDM Casas de México. Image

Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 4 of 35
Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 35 of 35
VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos. Image © César Bejar

albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 3 of 35
albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 31 of 35
Vistas de Cerro Grande Community Center / Arquitectura en Proceso. Image

L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 32 of 35
L House / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 33 of 35
Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico. Image © Tamara Uribe

Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 28 of 35
Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez. Image © Pim Schalkwijk

Chablé Resort Hotel Restoration / Central de Proyectos SCP

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 5 of 35
Chablé Resort Hotel Restoration / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Ixi’im Restaurant / Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Central de Proyectos SCP

Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone - Image 34 of 35
Ixi’im Restaurant / Jorge Bolio Arquitectura + Lavalle + Peniche Arquitectos + Mauricio Gallegos Arquitectos + Central de Proyectos SCP. Image © Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects Using Stone" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos que utilizan piedra] 04 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013764/architecture-in-mexico-projects-using-stone> ISSN 0719-8884

