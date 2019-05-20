Zapotes Terrace / MO+G taller de arquitectura

Construction Arktifakt

Text description provided by the architects. To convert the conditions of the plot into opportunities was the premise for designing the Zapotes project. The plot is located close to the town La Venta del Astillero in an environment harmonized with oaks, pine trees, among others, and with a peculiar terrain of ravines and hills, which as if almost intentionally protects the building from sunlight.

The client's request was to create a terrace where they could spend time with their family on weekends away from the city, connecting with a much more contemplative environment. The architectural program consists of the terrace, which also functions as a viewpoint, kitchen, bar, outdoor platform, a petanque court and bathrooms. This is how the design achieved the goal of integration and coexistence between the users themselves and the elements and views that surround them.

The appreciation of the context in conjunction with the architectural program generated a location where the walls were positioned asymmetrically responding directly to what the environment dictated, having a dialogue with the trees and adapting to the terrain. Some of these elements restrict spaces, others frame views, and the rest modifies the existing topography or hosts part of the program. The concept always kept exploring the possibility of the user discovering their own route, where the project doesn't indicate mandatory or previously defined flows.

The masonry walls were the key element in the design of the project since in addition to arousing presence and almost serving as landmarks, they were the chosen material to preserve the range of colours and shapes that the environment already offered. When ageing, the materials are not only perceived as timeless, but they also enrich the atmosphere of the construction. These walls are essential in the structural function of the scheme as well, and in conjunction with the beams and wooden columns, they allow the opening of large spaces that once again invite to dialogue and to observe the surrounding nature.