  7. VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos

VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos

  • 08:00 - 21 December, 2018
VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos
VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos, © César Bejar
  • Architects

    Alexanderson Arquitectos

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Pablo Alexanderson Silva

  • Design Team

    Arch. Jessica Magaña G., Arch. Gloria López A., Arch. Ruth Encino L.

  • Area

    1007.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    César Bejar

  • Construction

    Eng. Alejandro Vázquez, Pablo Alexanderson

  • Structure

    Eng. Juan de Dios Martínez Jaime
Text description provided by the architects. Located into a residential area in Guadalajara, in a land of rugged topography and a peculiar geometry; the project is conceived starting from the idea of a garden, a clear intention of experience the sensation of living around a tree and to be in constant contact with nature.

Upper Floor Plan - Color
Upper Floor Plan - Color
Two main axes divide the different areas of the house (Day-Night), one of these contains the prominent staircase that serves both as an entrance and a reception but also separate services out of the rest of rooms. 

Landscape views are always framed by strategically located windows and large sliding windows that emphasize the prominent vegetation.

The atmosphere of the house has an intention of provoking warmness so we use materiality as the main conductor of this feeling. The stone, wood, marble and earthy colors produce the sensation of placement and enrich the atmosphere and make the house more enjoyable.

Cite: "VR House / Alexanderson Arquitectos" [Casa VR / Alexanderson Arquitectos] 21 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907962/vr-house-alexanderson-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

