  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura, © Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

  • Construction

    Max García

  • Structure

    Sergio Felipe López Guevara

  • Design Team

    Alin V. Wallach, Ombeline de Laage
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. This house located in Tepoztlán has an artisanal base, made of Texcal stone, occupied by part of the house’s program. It changes from an outside hermetic façade to a great open space that integrates the garden’s exuberant vegetation. 

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

Stone and wood predominate. Surfaces covered in texcal stone and vegetation build habitable half-lit enclosures. 

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Water is present both inside and outside the house, refreshing all spaces, filling them with air and sound. Like a cloister, the tour of the house intertwines interior and exterior all the way to the terrace and the great open garden. The main room stands out as a wooden floating house on the second floor; and on the first floor there is an ambulatory pond. 

Lower Plan
Lower Plan

The house combines different intimate spaces with enjoyment of nature and the exterior pool as well as a small secret garden home to a plum tree peeking behind a stonewall at the bottom of the main garden are perfect examples of this.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Cite: "albino ortega house / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Albino Ortega / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura] 03 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891132/albino-ortega-house-rozana-montiel-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

