World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Cadaval & Solà-Morales
  6. 2017
  7. Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

  • 10:00 - 14 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Save this picture!
Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales, © Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

© Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto + 32

  • Collaborators

    Eduardo Alegre, Orsi Maza, Alexandra Coppieters

  • Interior Design

    Martha Perez

  • Landscape Design

    Martha Perez

  • Structures

    Ricardo Camacho
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. The MA lounge is located on one side of the front garden of MA House. They share landscape, garden, and cross views. It has a very specific program, and of temporary use: it is the space of shade next to the swimming pool, the place for readings and games near the water, the space designed for the body and its cares.

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The Lounge establishes a clear dialogue with the MA House. which it com- pletes. However, despite working with the same language and materials, the project seeks to create a world of its own, centred on the coexistence of the ex- hibition of an open world, with vigorous vegetation and light in abundance and a large pool with variable section to allow various uses against a small intimate patio, of very controlled scale and uses where the body and scale of the user is the main actor; a space where the protagonist is the definition of a very forceful limit, with the stone and the vegetation that is conquering.

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
SouthEast elevation
SouthEast elevation
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
SouthWest elevation
SouthWest elevation
Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Other Small Scale Mexico
Cite: "Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales" [Lounge MA / Cadaval & Solà-Morales] 14 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909347/lounge-ma-cadaval-and-sola-morales/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream