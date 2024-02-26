Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture

From Tafí del Valle to San Carlos de Bariloche, the implementation of natural stone in contemporary Argentine architecture reveals the decisions of architects seeking to maintain a dialogue with their surrounding environment and highlight the purity of materials. While stone is one of the oldest building materials, enduring throughout history, its application in homes in Uruguay, Brazil, and Mexico highlights different characteristics in terms of textures, shapes, shades, and patterns.

Intervening in various topographies, certain architectural practices in Argentina choose to enhance and revalue the traditional construction processes, techniques, and materials inherent to each site, often referencing features such as stone retaining walls. As defined by the Royal Spanish Academy stone retaining walls denote walls constructed using dry stone techniques. Employed by pre-Incan cultures like the Amaichas, Tombones, Quilmes, etc., these walls consist of stones of varying sizes and shapes that interlock without mortar. Whether serving as containment or dividing structures, they establish limits and boundaries and delineate areas. Occasionally, stone retaining walls can be found along mountain trails, serving as shelters built by the original inhabitants.

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 2 of 17
Pirca House / En Obra Arquitectos. Image © Mariano Imperial

Regardless of the type of stone, color, or texture, this material offers a wide range of applications and the ability to interact with other materials. For instance, it can be used to create a baseboard in harmony with the landscape, as seen in Casa Bayo, or to direct bricks on a wall, as showcased in House for Dani and Luis. According to the criteria of architecture professionals and the needs of each home, its contemporary use may or may not refer to vernacular techniques. Instead, it adapts to various interior and exterior environments of the house, such as circulation spaces, access areas, and living spaces.

Below, we present a selection of 15 houses in Argentina that use stone in combination with other materials such as steel, reinforced concrete, wood, and more, responding to the climatic conditions of each particular site while achieving architecture of low maintenance, quality, and durability.

Pirca House / En Obra Arquitectos

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 3 of 17
Pirca House / En Obra Arquitectos. Image © Mariano Imperial

Plaza House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

  • Location: San Carlos de Bariloche, Rio Negro, Argentina
  • Year: 2023

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 10 of 17
Plaza House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos

  • Location: Tafí del Valle, Tucumán, Argentina
  • Year: 2022

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 11 of 17
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos. Image © Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

Casa Bayo / Set.ideas

  • Location: San Clemente, Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2022

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 6 of 17
Casa Bayo / Set.ideas. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 17 of 17
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos. Image © Max Guerrero

ESTEÑA House / Lucas Mc Lean Arquitecto

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 4 of 17
ESTEÑA House / Lucas Mc Lean Arquitecto. Image © Mariano Imperial

House in Candonga / Fomento Estudio

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 9 of 17
House in Candonga / Fomento Estudio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Casa Grava / Estudio PK

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 8 of 17
Casa Grava / Estudio PK. Image © Alejandro Peral

House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 5 of 17
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

House to The River / Martin Sabbatini

  • Location: Villa General Belgrano, Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 7 of 17
House to the River / Martin Sabbatini. Image © Andrés Domínguez

Paraíso House / Agustín Lozada + Gonzalo Perrote

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 12 of 17
Paraíso House / Agustín Lozada + Gonzalo Perrote. Image © Federico Cairoli

Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados

  • Location: Argentina
  • Year: 2020

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 13 of 17
Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados. Image © Luis Abba

House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

  • Location: Los Molinos, Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 14 of 17
House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura. Image © Andrés Domínguez

Golf House / Adolfo Bavio Arquitectos

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 15 of 17
Golf House / Adolfo Bavio Arquitectos. Image © Tejo Ediciones

SAB House / PSV Arquitectura

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

The Use of Natural Stone in Contemporary Argentinian Architecture - Image 16 of 17
SAB House / PSV Arquitectura. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Explore more houses with stone in Argentina by entering here.

Agustina Iñiguez
NewsArticles
