House in Candonga / Fomento Estudio

House in Candonga / Fomento Estudio
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Fomento Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3078 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sofía Trucco, Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FV, Flamia, Peppermans Maderas, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Bruno Rovea, Sofía Trucco
Text description provided by the architects. The House in Candonga is a private residence located in the mountains for sporadic use exclusively during weekends or holidays.

It is organized around a stone baseboard that adapts to the topography of the land and structures the house in three main areas: services, private and social.

Plan
Plan
The services area is separated from the rest of the house, at the back of the property, and consists of parking lots for cars, storage, and a reserve water tank. At the intermediate level is the private sector, with bedrooms and a bathroom. To the north, continuing with the staggering of the house, the social area is arranged with cross ventilation and the longest uninterrupted views towards the mountains, together with an open expansion as a viewing terrace.

Conceived as a house distant from any urbanization and with intermittent use, it is designed mainly toward constructive simplicity and low maintenance. The stone baseboard that unifies and structures the house was built with stone masonry collected from the same property. Starting from the lintel levels, the exposed concrete beams and walls form the slopes to receive a roof of sloping ceilings with a wooden structure. On the north skirt of the sloping roof, the photovoltaic panels are arranged for the generation of electrical energy.

