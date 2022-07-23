We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg

House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg

Save this project
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg

House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamHouse for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairHouse for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: vbrügg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  174
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe, Blangino, Brikol, Holcim, Mega Roller, Piedras Colon, Trimble Navigation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The House for Dani and Luis is located in the suburbs of Córdoba and is designed for an older couple. The context presents two situations, the ring road and a residential neighborhood, which define the architectural form of the house. The program is ordered in a linear sequence arranged in a distorted grid by the trapezoidal site located in a corner. The organization of the spatial categories is symmetrical, with two wings, social and intimate, rotated 64°. Towards the ring road, a continuous wall 4 meters high defines the façade and delimits the domestic space. It is constituted as the container and circulatory referent of the house, which does not reveal its interior and gives the house a solid appearance of brick and stone.

Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Image 26 of 29
Diagram
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

For its morphological configuration, it curves twice following the municipal limit. In the main curve, it is extruded and perforated to generate the main window that looks at the ring road, in the internal street a cut and a displacement are applied to open the entrance door, and finally it is folded and perforated obtaining a rectangular window that visually links the kitchen with the neighborhood. Local labor was used for its construction, rescuing the Jesuit tradition in a creative way and materializing a reinterpretation of the calicanto. The position of the stones regulates the direction of the bricks, which straighten up as they disappear. The composition of bricks, vaults, baked bricks, dyed, and twisted, constitute a whole with variations in value and saturation in which the part, the brick, is always recognizable. Its movement guides the inhabitant throughout its journey and is illuminated from above by a skylight filtered by joists that highlight its texture.

Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Image 23 of 29
Plan
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Image 27 of 29
Axo
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This articulates the rooms, the curves give it dynamism and depth making its continuity visible, and towards the living room, the tension is given by the main window that crosses it like a lens to frame the ring road and capture its kinetic landscape. The construction itself is the material expression of the house and its brick interior walls give it a terracotta hue, creating a rustic and warm atmosphere. The garden is the illuminator and oxygenator of the house that revolves around it and to which all the rooms open through a series of 3x3 concrete frames that reveal the structural axes. The beam runs through the entire house like a strip of hammered exposed concrete and the gallery and pergola are suspended from the columns through which an existing Espinillo grows. The two breaks of the house stand out with the only elements of the garden materialized as the facade, one is the barbecue, and the other is a small curved wall that borders the tree.

Save this picture!
House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
vbrügg
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House for Dani and Luis / vbrügg" [Casa para Dani y Luis / vbrügg] 23 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985681/house-for-dani-and-luis-vbrugg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream