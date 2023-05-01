Submit a Project Advertise
World
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos

House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam, BedroomHouse at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - More Images

Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Arquitecto Responsable: Max Guerrero
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Max Guerrero
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Max Guerrero

Text description provided by the architects. Overview: The objective of this project was to design a modern, minimalist house that is made of concrete and glass, and offers stunning views of the sea. The house has already been built. Site: The house is located on the coast of Argentina and has an area of approximately 2600 square meters. It is situated on a slightly elevated platform to ensure uninterrupted views of the sea.

House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Max Guerrero
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Image 18 of 24
Plan
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Max Guerrero

Design Requirements.  The house has a minimalist design and is made primarily of concrete and glass. The house has a large open-plan living area that includes a kitchen, dining area, and a living room. The living area has direct access to an outdoor terrace that offers stunning views of the sea. The house has five bedrooms, all of which have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The house has two swimming pools that are integrated into the design and offer views of the sea. The house has a garage with space for 3 cars.

House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Max Guerrero
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Image 19 of 24
Plan
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Max Guerrero

Interior Design Requirements.  The interior design of the house should complement its minimalist design and focus on functionality and comfort. The furniture and finishes should be modern and high-quality. The color scheme should be neutral, with accents of blue to reflect the colors of the sea. The living area should have comfortable seating and entertainment options. The bedrooms should be designed to promote relaxation and offer stunning views of the sea. The bathrooms should have modern fixtures and finishes.

House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Max Guerrero
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Image 20 of 24
Plan
House at the Sea #78 / Guerrero Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Max Guerrero

Guerrero Arquitectos
