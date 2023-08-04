Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos

Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos

Save
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos

Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographySeba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeSeba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsSeba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, TableSeba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tafí del Valle, Argentina
  • Architects: Etéreo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EGGER, Aluar, Bronzer, Cemento Loma Negra, Cerro Negro, Destefano, FV, Ferrum S.A., Hafele, JOHNSON, Peirano, Roca, Tromen
  • Lead Architects: Santiago Vittar, Diego Madrid, Daniel Tello
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 18 of 32
Complex plan
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 22 of 32
Complex axo
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. From the first moment, this project represented a great challenge for the studio. From its design stage, where the house had to be implanted on an irregular and steep terrain, to the construction stage, as it is located in a small development on one of the highest parts of Tafí del Valle, far from the city and without the possibility of having quick and easy access to resources for construction, both in materials and labor. 

Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 24 of 32
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

The land has 2,500 m2 and a slope of 13 meters from its highest point to the lowest. With these conditions, we decided to locate the house at the highest point of the lot to gain the best views towards the city of Tafí, the Langostura dam, and the Ciudad del Mollar, thus creating an imposing viewpoint from the main spaces of the house.

Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 25 of 32
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

The house has 350 m2 of covered area, distributed over three floors. The basement takes advantage of the depression of the land to accommodate a covered parking lot, a workshop, and a storage room. The ground floor is divided into a social area, consisting of a single strip of kitchen, dining room, and living room connected to a terrace and a gallery; and a private area with two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a laundry room. Finally, the master suite is located on the upper floor, enjoying the best view of the place.

Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 27 of 32
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 28 of 32
SectionB-B
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Bedroom
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

Formally, the project consists of a simple volume and geometry. It is a volume of concrete and glass on a stone gabion base, and a cube clad in wood-like wpc siding that floats, seeking to stand out from its surroundings, contributing to the warmth and quality of the whole, with the use of new construction technologies to respond to the climatic conditions of the place.

Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 30 of 32
East elevation
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Image 29 of 32
North elevation
Save this picture!
Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arq. Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Etéreo Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Seba House / Etéreo Arquitectos" [Casa Seba / Etéreo Arquitectos] 04 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005007/seba-house-etereo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags