Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados

Design Team: Nicolas Bozzano, Agustín Mercado

Construction Management: Fernando Font

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The client's request was to build a barn-like shelter situated on an arid place in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Following this idea, on these mountain trails, there are shelters called "pircas", made in stone by the original inhabitants.

Using this antecedent, it was decided to build the remnants of “ancient” construction that would justify having used this implantation and not another. A stone with iron oxide was chosen, and from that arose a timeless refuge of oxidized corten steel.

To optimize the remarkable visuals, the four facades were converted into eight. To achieve this, the program was divided into two buildings: one dedicated to social functions and the other one to bedrooms. These volumes are connected by a glass bridge.

Located in a seismic zone, the flexible structural system used is made fully in pre-machined metal steel. The two volumes rest on respective solid concrete stalls. Closing panels with maximum athermic characteristics cover the entire roof as well as the fixed and sliding walls.

The house is disconnected from all external services and works autonomously. Low consumption, solar panels, treatment, and reuse of gray water contribute to its ecological attitude.