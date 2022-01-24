We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados

Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados

Save this project
Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados

© Luis Abba© Luis Abba© Luis Abba© Luis Abba+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses, Detail
Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hansgrohe, Hafele, SBG, Grupo LTN, Pimar, Transformadores Mazlemian, Trimble, ferrum
  • Lead Architect: Alberto Tonconogy
  • Design Team:Nicolas Bozzano, Agustín Mercado
  • Construction Management:Fernando Font
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The client's request was to build a barn-like shelter situated on an arid place in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Following this idea, on these mountain trails, there are shelters called "pircas", made in stone by the original inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Using this antecedent, it was decided to build the remnants of “ancient” construction that would justify having used this implantation and not another. A stone with iron oxide was chosen, and from that arose a timeless refuge of oxidized corten steel.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

To optimize the remarkable visuals, the four facades were converted into eight. To achieve this, the program was divided into two buildings: one dedicated to social functions and the other one to bedrooms. These volumes are connected by a glass bridge.  

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Located in a seismic zone, the flexible structural system used is made fully in pre-machined metal steel. The two volumes rest on respective solid concrete stalls. Closing panels with maximum athermic characteristics cover the entire roof as well as the fixed and sliding walls.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

The house is disconnected from all external services and works autonomously. Low consumption, solar panels, treatment, and reuse of gray water contribute to its ecological attitude.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailArgentina
Cite: "Stone House / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados" [Casa de piedra / Estudio Alberto Tonconogy y Asociados] 24 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975363/stone-house-estudio-alberto-tonconogy-y-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream