Exploring the Projects Shaping NEOM City in Saudi Arabia

NEOM - or "new life" in a blend of Greek and Arabic- is a new urban development planned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Imagined as a cross-border city located in the northwest of the country, it aims to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil. With promises of sustainability and innovation, the mega development has grabbed global attention with its 10 distinct regions.

It is conceptualized as a cutting-edge metropolis, aspiring to emerge as a worldwide epicenter for groundbreaking advancements and an exemplar of eco-friendly lifestyles. Since its announcement in 2017, NEOM has revealed the plans for 10 central regions, featuring a 170km long skyscraper, a futuristic ski resort, an upside coastal hotel, a tourism destination in a mountainous valley, and many more.

Read on to discover the projects that make up the NEOM region.

The Saudi Arabian government has revealed plans for “The Line,” a 170-km metropolitan development, as part of the NEOM project. The Line aims to link northwest Saudi Arabian mountains and higher valleys with the Red Sea coast. 200 meters wide, the line is an experiment for a different way of living. Featuring two parallel wall-like structures clad in a mirror façade, the interior will be built to accommodate buildings, public parks, schools, homes, and places for work. Additionally, the scheme is designed to accommodate 9 million residents on a footprint of 34 sq km.

Referred to as “The Mountains of NEOM,” Trojena, located 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba, is part of NEOM's regional plan. Experiencing sub-zero winter temperatures, Trojena will feature 36 km of ski slopes, outdoor activities, 42,000 m2 of retail and commercial dining space, and over 3000 hotel rooms and serviced apartments. In fact, the resort gained global attention when it announced the winning bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The region has been master planned by LAVA architects and already features plans for a 330-meter-tall skyscraper designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Situated on the northern coast of the kingdom, Epicon aims to “take guests on a journey of discovery.” Featuring luxurious residences, beach villas, and resorts, Epicon is NEOM’s latest coastal tourism destination. The property will feature two striking towers, one 225 meters tall and the other reaching 275 meters. They will both house 41-key hotels and residences that hope to escape the stresses of everyday life.

NEOM has also just introduced “Siranna,” a new vacation spot in Northwest Saudi Arabia. Part of a development combining innovation, sustainability, and luxury, Siranna focuses on preserving the local environment and minimizing impact. The architecture revealed hopes to mimic the area's mountains and wadi, aligning with NEOM’s goal of creating eco-friendly spaces in nature.

The Leyja master plan features a trio of hotels designed by world-renowned architects. Initially, an ancient valley overhung by 400 m tall mountains, the project includes a staggering hotel by Chris van Duijn, a mirrored hotel by Shaun Killa, and a vertical rock hotel by Mario Cucinella. Moreover, Leyja plans on preserving its nature, with 95% of the land to be kept untouched, integrating eco-friendly construction techniques that blend with the landscape. The Leyja destination will offer a range of experiences, featuring one experience center placed at nodes along the line connecting the three developments.

Aquellum

NEOM has recently revealed Aquellum, a mountain retreat in regional development. Embracing technology, the development is nestled into the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, concealed within a 450-meter-high mountain range. The goal of Aquellum is to challenge traditional construction norms, featuring the world’s first floating marina. Set to travel in a concealed underground canal, the master plan guarantees a “sensory adventure.”

Standing as NEOM’s inaugural island resort near The Line, situated on the Red Sea, Sindalah is set to be the first completed among Neom’s different regions. Sindalah stands connected to the nearby Mediterranean, featuring a beach club, yacht club, spa, wellness center, hotels, and an expansive marina. This year-round destination was developed by the Italian studio Luca Dini Design and Architecture and includes three large hotels. Sindahalah aims to be Neom’s premier “luxury island and yacht club destination.”

Oxagon

Planned to be developed along the Red Sea Coast, Oxagon by BIG is envisioned as a floating port city. Its core purpose is to establish connections with ships headed to the Suez Canal. This industrial development will “contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce.” The city also features a logistics center and advanced manufacturing facilities. It also sits at the crossroads of 3 continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Utamo

In December, NEOM introduced Utamo, a new destination for art and entertainment in the region. Nestled within a mountain of the Gulf of Aqaba, Utamo’s event space is designed to host global artists, music events, exhibitions, and art activations. Designed by Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura, the venue aims to redefine traditional entertainment experiences, combining technology construction with nature. Positioned as a “theater of the future,” Utamo hopes to integrate the digital realm, hosting top global artists.

Norlana is positioned along the Gulf of Aqaba’s coastline and is set to focus on redefining modern living. Compromising 711 residences, Norlana features many prototypes of homes, a significant marina, and a golf course nestled in the mountains. For 30,000 residents, this coastal yachting town aims to rework design around water and mountainous earth features, creating a new type of architecture.