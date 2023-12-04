NEOM Unveils Siranna, its Latest Tourist Destination in Saudi Arabia

NEOM has just introduced “Siranna,” a new tourism destination within the new sustainable regional development evolving in Northwest Saudi Arabia. Aiming to blend innovation and refinement, while integrating with the coastal terrain, the design seeks to offer a luxury escape, with a 65-key hotel and 35 residences. Prioritizing minimal intervention in nature, Siranna’s development utilizes specific techniques to preserve the local landscape. The architecture pays tribute to the area’s heritage while blending into the mountains and wadi. The initiative aligns with NEOM’s dedication to creating sustainable spaces in nature.

Accessible to guests via water transportation, the design according to the official statement "emphasizes relaxation, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the many facilities: spas, wellness spaces, a signature beach club, and scenic trails for exploration by foot or horseback." Moreover, Siranna is part of NEOM's commitment to creating spaces that foster creativity and well-being, giving visitors and residents a place to unwind and gain new perspectives.

Planned as a cross-border city development project in Saudi Arabia, NEOM boasts futuristic and sustainable interventions that drive innovation. Last month, the mega project announced a new upscale coastal destination named Epicon. Epicon aims to redefine hospitality and architecture standards along the Gulf of Aqaba. In October, Zaha Hadid Architects unveiled the plans for a striking 330-meter tall skyscraper within the Trojena ski resort, situated in the NEOM development in Saudi Arabia. The new crystal-like skyscraper will be on a mountain overlooking a central artificial lake. Finally, at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, NEOM unveiled an exhibition presenting the concept and standards guiding the design of “The Line,” their proposed 170-km-long linear city.