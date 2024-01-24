4 Homes in Brazil that Encourage Indoor-Outdoor Living

Save this picture! Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The early 20th century marked a pivotal era in Brazilian architecture with the advent of the modernist movement. Architects like Oscar Niemeyer or Lúcio Costa introduced avant-garde designs characterized by sleek lines, reinforced concrete, and a focus on functionality. What's more: residential projects of the era, in particular, blurred the lines between indoor and outdoor, flawlessly merging interior and exterior spaces to reflect a lifestyle that harmonizes with nature. Fast forward to the present day, and contemporary architects and designers in Brazil continue to embrace the challenge of creating indoor-outdoor homes that nod to the country's tropical climate. These residences often feature open floor plans, expansive glass walls, and strategic positioning of courtyards, gardens, or terraces with a design philosophy that emphasizes natural light, ventilation, and the incorporation of greenery for increased well-being. We take a detailed look at four recently completed residential projects in Brazil that fuse contemporary architecture, sustainable living, and a deep appreciation for their natural surroundings.

True to its name, the interlocking volumes of Oásis Ventú provide a refuge from the city of millions that houses them. References to Brazilian materials and nature are built into the very fabric of the home, with a beige bahia marble path guiding visitors through the space that includes greenery throughout and separates indoor and outdoor areas only through linen curtains and pivot panels of the same material. Living spaces are arranged circularly around the central courtyard, a design that encourages ventilation and visual connection. Organic fibre textiles and different local stones are layered to maximize the indoor-outdoor feel through juxtaposition and cross-reference.

A focus on materials is also palpable at Senses House outside of Rio de Janeiro. The home is made up of a combination of large transparent glass panels, integrated spaces, natural materials, minimalist shapes, and built-in solutions that hide functions to maximize an understated feel of luxury while at the same time encouraging an indoor-outdoor style of living. Wooden planks cover the entire floor, while the walls are made up of travertine marble slabs and the aluminum frames of the main facade (which function as pivoting sunshades) received a special paint with the appearance of wood and a wicker mesh closure instead of traditional glass. A generous interior courtyard is open to the elements and connects residents to the outdoors while simultaneously shielding them with floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows on all sides.

Floor-to-ceiling glass plays a pivotal role at Suki House, too. The home's facade is divided into two types of materiality that transmit different aspects: at the curb level, the wired glass gives privacy to the residents while allowing natural light to permeate the interior, while transparent glass at the back of the house and around the lower living level seamlessly connects them to the outdoors. While more industrial in its overall aesthetics, wood elements in framing and the interior furniture of the home provide a warm counterpoint that references the lush vegetation of the front garden. The project's overlapping floor levels encourage varying aspects of the natural surroundings to imbue the interior spaces with greenery, and an expansive kitchen porch with barbecue, as well as a bedroom that opens up into the backyard, encourage the breaking of boundaries between interior and exterior.

When GRBX Arquitetos got the brief for House RZR from longstanding clients, their immediate goal was to 'connect the internal and external environments fluidly, thus gaining the spatial perception of a much larger house than the land allowed.' Key elements in this endeavor: concrete latticework elements on the facade, traditional South American cobogó enclosures of varying heights, and sliding doors that provide thermal comfort, cross ventilation, and lighting while ensuring privacy. By extending the use of select finishes such as the blue porcelain pool and wooden terrace floor tiles into the floor area of the living room, the architects blurred indoor-outdoor perception and organically integrated different spatial volumes. A lawned terrace adjoins the upstairs office, which smoothly transitions to an indoor-outdoor space with the opening of its sliding glass windows.