Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Brazil
  5. Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura

Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura

Save
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamSenses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairSenses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSenses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySenses House / UP3 Arquitetura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Houses
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: UP3 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ana Quintella, Brentwood, Casa Ocre, Casa das Flores, Codex, Consentino , Construflama, Coral, Daniela Granja, Deca, Denise Stewart, Dimlux, Ekko Home, Eletromec, Galeria Hathi, High End, Lu Algarthe, Maneco Quindere, Organne, Paramento, +7
  • Architects In Charge: Cadé Marino, Michelle Wilkinson, Thiago Morsch
  • Landscaping: Catê Poli
  • Execution: Grafo Engenharia e MPS Construções
  • Metal Structure: Metalmarco
  • City: Rio de Janeiro
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Senses is a hotel refuge proposal in the countryside built at CasaCorRio 2023 by architects Cadé Marino, Michelle Wilkinson, and Thiago Morsch, from UP3 Architecture office, at the invitation of Brentwood, which provided all the furniture for the space, including armchairs, tables, chairs, sofas, bench, bed, etc. The house was assembled from three reused containers and a metal structure that allowed expanding the built area, in a box format, up to 105m2. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The main inspiration for the project came from contemporary country houses, with solutions that promote maximum integration of the internal environments with the surrounding nature. "We named this refuge 'senses' because our intention here is to awaken different sensations in visitors through natural materials, textures, lighting, ventilation, and vegetation, combined with organic and rounded shapes, that instinctively connect us to the environment," Cadé explains. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Column, Windows, Beam
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The concept of integration was also explored internally through fluid spaces that communicate with each other, subtly compartmentalized to avoid abrupt visual barriers. "Casa Senses also bets on silent luxury by incorporating natural elements, such as wood, stone, cotton, linen, leather, and plants, into the interior architecture, to achieve a discreet, timeless, and elegant decoration," emphasizes Michelle. "The idea is not to show off, as today the notion of luxury is more related to well-being, timelessness, good quality products, and, of course, discretion," adds Thiago. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Following this line of reasoning, the entire floor of the house was covered with wooden planks, the walls and portals with travertine marble slabs, and the aluminum frames of the main facade (which function as pivoting sunshades) received a special paint with the appearance of wood and a wicker mesh closure, instead of traditional glass. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Another highlight of the project is the opening in the ceiling where a large tree passes through, which was incorporated into the internal space and surrounded by bird's nest ferns, serving both as a winter garden and a divider between the social area and the intimate area of the dwelling. "The opening is completely open to let the rain and the sun in whenever they want, without ceremony," jokes Cadé. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The architects also highlight the kitchen concentrated in an island, with a sideboard and buffet feel (designed by them and entirely made of Dekton to hide the appliances) and the spa bathroom dedicated to self-care, with a soaking tub against the glass wall, facing the external garden. 

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathtub, Windows, Bathroom
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

"In general, the combination of large transparent glass panels, large integrated spaces, natural materials, discreet colors, minimalist shapes, and solutions that hide functions sums up the proposal of our space at CasaCor," concludes architect Michelle Wilkinson.

Save this picture!
Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UP3 Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura" [Casa Senses / UP3 Arquitetura] 22 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005743/senses-house-up3-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags