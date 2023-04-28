Submit a Project Advertise
  Suki House / Obra Arquitetos

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos



Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  341
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortesia Concreto, Daolio , Dânica, Ferragem Fácil, Hikari Vidros, Mineração Pratense, Solidus Mármores e Granitos, Valente Madeiras
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Collaborator: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale e Uirá Kayano Nóbrega
  • Engineering: RF Engenharia e Projetos
  • Landscape: Yumi Konishi
  • Lighting Consutlant: Satori Iluminação
  • Interior Design : Obra Arquitetos
  • Electricity And Hydraulics: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétrica e Hidráulicas
  • Construction: Obra Arquitetos
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The house concept involved designing spaces that bring up simplicity and intimacy as their characteristics.


Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Stairs, Handrail
© Nelson Kon

The house, seen from the street, is marked by horizontality. The transparency of the façade is divided into two types of materiality that transmit different aspects: in the upper part, the wired glass gives privacy to the residents while allowing the passage of natural light to the interior; as for the back and below street level, the transparent glass begins to reveal the internal spatial amplitude.


Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 23 of 28
Planta - Pavimento superior

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Nelson Kon

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon

The social access, below the street level, directs people to the genkan (environment at the entrance of the house where people take off their shoes) which is under the living room level. Starting from the middle level of the living room, in the lower and more intimate part, there are the three bedrooms, bathrooms, and office. In the upper part, and with access to the garage, there is the service area and the kitchen, next to a porch with a barbecue.


Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nelson Kon

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 25 of 28
Corte B

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Nelson Kon

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Nelson Kon

We sought to use natural materials involving the technical characteristics of each one of them. Concrete was used where it acts as a structural element and support. Steel is present in the “Y” pillar in the garage and, on the roof, it is in the beams, gutters, and thermoacoustic tiles. The frames throughout the house are made of wood.


Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nelson Kon

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 22 of 28
Planta - Pavimento inferior

Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Nelson Kon

The home contrasts the black exterior with the light-colored interior of the white walls, the light gray polished concrete floor, and the wood furniture and flooring on the lower level. In addition, the brightness of the interior comes from the natural lighting provided both by the frames and by the shed present on the roof.


Suki House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

About this office
Obra Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "Suki House / Obra Arquitetos" [Casa Suki / Obra Arquitetos] 28 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000050/suki-house-obra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

