Suki House / Obra Arquitetos

Houses • São José dos Campos, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 341 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cortesia Concreto , Daolio , Dânica , Ferragem Fácil , Hikari Vidros , Mineração Pratense , Solidus Mármores e Granitos , Valente Madeiras

Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio

Collaborator: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Giacomo Gambale e Uirá Kayano Nóbrega

Engineering: RF Engenharia e Projetos

Landscape: Yumi Konishi

Lighting Consutlant: Satori Iluminação

Interior Design : Obra Arquitetos

Electricity And Hydraulics: JPD Projetos de Instalações Elétrica e Hidráulicas

Construction: Obra Arquitetos

City: São José dos Campos

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The house concept involved designing spaces that bring up simplicity and intimacy as their characteristics.

The house, seen from the street, is marked by horizontality. The transparency of the façade is divided into two types of materiality that transmit different aspects: in the upper part, the wired glass gives privacy to the residents while allowing the passage of natural light to the interior; as for the back and below street level, the transparent glass begins to reveal the internal spatial amplitude.

The social access, below the street level, directs people to the genkan (environment at the entrance of the house where people take off their shoes) which is under the living room level. Starting from the middle level of the living room, in the lower and more intimate part, there are the three bedrooms, bathrooms, and office. In the upper part, and with access to the garage, there is the service area and the kitchen, next to a porch with a barbecue.

We sought to use natural materials involving the technical characteristics of each one of them. Concrete was used where it acts as a structural element and support. Steel is present in the “Y” pillar in the garage and, on the roof, it is in the beams, gutters, and thermoacoustic tiles. The frames throughout the house are made of wood.

The home contrasts the black exterior with the light-colored interior of the white walls, the light gray polished concrete floor, and the wood furniture and flooring on the lower level. In addition, the brightness of the interior comes from the natural lighting provided both by the frames and by the shed present on the roof.