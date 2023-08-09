Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients

24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients

Save
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients

Architects and designers are often looking for ways to make building facades and interior surfaces stand out from the crowd. But sometimes just the smallest change can have the biggest impact once you step back and see the whole picture. By employing an illusionary pattern such as dithering pixels or halftone dots, or by making subtle but intentional changes to the position or orientation of materials, flat surfaces can be transformed into curved, moving forms.

Halftone patterns work by reducing a solid surface of color into dots of decreasing size. As the dots gradually reduce to nothing, they leave nothing behind except a background color. The result is a flat surface with a gradient that mimics the shadows or highlights of a three-dimensional curve. Dithering, meanwhile, is the process of feathering multiple shades of the same color to blend them together. The effect allows designers to, on a large enough scale, create images with depth and curves, while using only a single color. Or even to create the illusion of an intermediary color.

24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 2 of 3324 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 3 of 3324 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 1 of 3324 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 4 of 3324 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - More Images+ 28

When applied to the surfaces and facades found in our architectural environments, halftone, dithering, and other techniques of visual illusion – including using the material’s absence or changing its shape, for example – architects can form surfaces that not only change in front of our eyes, but allow us to control the change, too, as we change the viewing angle. Here are some examples of projects that use these patterns and effects to create gradient surfaces.

Related Article

Playing with Hues and Shades: The Power of Color in Building Facades

Dithering Gradients in Greyscale

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 5 of 33
Uber's Hong Kong office. Image © Bean Buro

When small-scale dithering gradients are viewed on a macro-scale, the transitions can be hard to define, with the blends seeming more seamless, the smaller the pixels get. In surfaces like the reception area of Uber’s Hong Kong office, by architects Bean Buro, a large pixelated dithering pattern helps the decor move from dark turquoise floor tiles to a light white ceiling. Using only one intermediate grey in between, the tiles blend together at the changeover.

Discover Projects Using the Dithering Effect in Greyscale Pixels

Uber Hong Kong / Bean Buro

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 7 of 33
© Bean Buro

Super Duper Burgers Gangnam / Betwin Space Design

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 8 of 33
© Yong-joon Choi

The Local Food Factory / Studio Dali Architects

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 9 of 33
© Arch-Exist

Creating Color-Changing Gradients

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 2 of 33
South Korean Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image © Kim Changmook

On the District School’s entrance facade in Bergedorf, architects blrm Arkitekt*innen ‘let the colors adapt from a light sky blue into a pattern of green like a pixelation,’ as they explain, using a dithering technique to create a seamless blend using only four separate shades. Meanwhile, architects Moon Soon and Mooyuki experimented with an adaptable system, used to create varying patterns of transition for the South Korean Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. With a stepped facade including 1,597 spinning cubes, each with ‘one digital and three color faces,’ as the architects explain, both simple and complex patterns of color can be created easily.

Discover Projects with Gradients of Changing Colors

District School in Bergedorf / blrm Architekt*innen

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 6 of 33
© Werner Huthmacher

South Korean Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai / Moon Hoon + Mooyuki

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 10 of 33
© Kim Changmook

Casa Las Olas / Young Projects

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 11 of 33
© Iwan Baan

Adding Gradients by Removal

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 13 of 33
Aria Residential Building in Tehran, Iran. Image © Deed Studio & Bordbar

The Escinter Store’s metal facade in São Paolo is perforated with a repeated pattern of the company logo to control the light coming into the interior. By gradually stopping the perforations by the entrance, however, the facade is subtly changed from black to dark grey. At the Aria Residential Building in Tehran, Iran, meanwhile, Pargar Architecture and Design Studio opted for a grid pattern of concrete brick tiles for its double-skin facade. The exposed spaces in between the grid are gradually filled with more tiles, forming a gradient wave which is also used to control the light entering the apartments’ living areas.

Discover Projects with Gradient Facades Using Perforation or Exposed Grids

Escinter Store / SuperLimão

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 12 of 33
© Maíra Acayaba

Aria Residential Building / Pargar Architecture and Design Studio

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 14 of 33
© Deed Studio & Bordbar

Chengdu Natural History Museum / Pelli Clarke & Partners + CSWADI

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 15 of 33
© Xiaobin Lv

Halftone Patterns Blend Transparency with Opacity

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 3 of 33
Zhou Yao Insect Museum in Ningbo, China. Image © Arch-Exist

The halftone pattern is a simple, parametric method of blending two contrasting colors in a soft and subtle gradient. With opaque etching, for example, the Zhou Yao Insect Museum drips white over its glass facade like a snow-tipped mountain range, before it gradually ‘melts’ away close to the building’s ground floor. Alternatively, the Shinhan EX:PACE building facade uses a halftone pattern to blend transitions between its stories. On the inside of the building, meanwhile, the halftone effect helps to reduce solar gain at the etched extremities, while keeping the central zone clear to retain the view.

Discover Projects with Facades Using Halftone Patterns

Zhou Yao Insect Museum / DDB Architects + Sitarch Lab

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 16 of 33
© Arch-Exist

Shinhan EX:PACE / Atelier KI JUN KIM + Studio in Loco

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 17 of 33
© Joonhwan Yoon

Viewshine Headquarters / gad + line+

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 18 of 33
© shiromio studio

Tiffany Temporary Store Paris / OMA

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 19 of 33
© Benoit Florençon

Gradients and Imagery Created With Mixed Materials

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 21 of 33
Chessy Cultural Center in Brie, France. Image © Luc Boegly

In an effort to provide the Pixel House in Tel-Aviv, Israel, with both privacy and natural light, Anderman Architects were tasked with creating a gradient wall that ‘starts sealed but fades and disappears into the air,’ as they introduce. In order to fulfill the brief on budget, they created a wireframe of cubes in three layers, then opened or closed them at varying depths, allowing light and shadow to construct a dithered pixel pattern.

By using custom-made tiles in the interior surfaces of the Komaeyu Public Bathhouse, Jo Nagasaka and Schemata Architects were able to combine a mixture of tile sizes to create the hopeful image of Mt. Fuji by exposing the bare plaster behind. The tiles and loose stones taken from the demolished wings at the Chessy Cultural Center, meanwhile, were reused by Opus 5 architects to build large gabion walls throughout the site. The careful choice of where to position flat tiles in amongst smaller and larger sizes of rock allowed the architects to create a gradient that flows through the wall.

Discover Projects with Gradients and Images Created with Patterns of Mixed Materials

Pixel House / Anderman Architects

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 20 of 33
© Amit Geron

Komaeyu Public Bathhouse / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 23 of 33
© Ju Yeon Lee

Chessy Cultural Center / Opus 5 architectes

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 22 of 33
© Luc Boegly

Gradients Formed by Three-Dimensional Movement of Surface Materials

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 24 of 33
BSH headquarters building in Shaoxing, China. Image © Qingwei Meng, Yilun Xie

A curtain wall is draped over the BSH Headquarters building in Shaoxing, China, to give the facade a lighter look amongst the local architectural landscape, and curved aluminum plates create a ripple effect that seems to cause the curtain to billow in the breeze. Elsewhere, a striking yet modest feature wall is formed in brick at the VIPA Farm House by pushing a dent in the brickwork.

Discover Projects with Three-Dimensional Gradient Surfaces

BSH Headquarters / Greater Dog Architects

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 25 of 33
© Qingwei Meng, Yilun Xie

VIPA Farm House / Studio One By Zero

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 26 of 33
© Yash R Jain

Serena Williams Building at Nike World Headquarters / Skylab Architecture

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 27 of 33
© Jeremy Bittermann

Large-Scale Facades Using Re-Oriented Brickwork

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 4 of 33
Road Corridor Cultural Station in Taizhou, China. Image © Archi-Translator

When a facade is made up of small components like bricks, the smaller the individual pieces, the smoother the gradient they’re able to create. When used for large-scale facades, the size and orientation of a single brick is barely noticeable. But by subtly changing its positioning, large brick facades are able to draw forms on the surface using only ingenuity and creativity. At the Road Corridor Cultural Station in Taizhou, China, for example, an undulating wave is formed on the front of the building by gradually pivoting each brick.

Discover Projects with Re-Oriented Brick Facades

The Road Corridor Cultural Station / Hangzhou Yuanshe Architectural Landscape Design

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 28 of 33
© Archi-Translator

Omnibus House / SON-A

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 30 of 33
© Bojune Kwon

Damero Building / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 29 of 33
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Other Ways to Create Surface Gradients

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 31 of 33
Fellenoord 15 building in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. Image © Eva Bloem

Although often used, these examples of dithering and halftone patterns and techniques are not the only way to create movement and gradients on static architectural surfaces. Using a double-layer facade of expanded metal mesh, for example, UNStudio created a subtle moiré effect around the outside of the Fellenoord 15 building. The facade comes to life as visitors change their viewing angle on approach.

At the NSW New Sydney Modern Building’s Gallery Shop, meanwhile, Akin Atelier worked with Haydenshapes who developed special bio-resin material to form the shop’s display shelves. The resin team ‘sintered layers of color with micro-weighted pigment volumes,’ explain Akin Atelier, ‘pouring into the custom molds for 109 consecutive days to achieve the desired gradient. Which itself speaks to the layered nature of Sydney’s sandstone geology.’

Discover Other Projects Creating Surface Gradients

Fellenoord 15 Renovation / UNStudio

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 32 of 33
© Facade Diagrams

Gallery Shop for Art Gallery of NSW New Sydney Modern Building / Akin Atelier

Save this picture!
24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients - Image 33 of 33
© Rory Gardiner

Find these selected projects featuring gradient surfaces in this ArchDaily folder created by the Author.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "24 Examples of Dithered, Halftone, and Other Illusion Patterns Used to Create Surface Gradients" 09 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004985/24-examples-of-dithered-halftone-and-other-illusion-patterns-used-to-create-surface-gradients> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags