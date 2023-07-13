The Road Corridor Cultural Station / Hangzhou Yuanshe Architectural Landscape Design

+ 34

Design Team: Wangbo Ying, Mo Cao, Sheng Wang, Leilei Jiang, Minmin Zhang, Zhaoyang Jiang, Hao Fan, Yuhang Chai

Engineering: CUC TongGou

Landscape: Nanjing Zhimu Landscape Engineering

Collaborators: Zhejiang Meiyuan Architectural Design

Clients: Xinqiao Town People's government, Luqiao District, Taizhou City

City: Taizhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Entrance Location - The project is located in the entrance area of the pastoral complex, which is the first station of beautiful country Road. The location is also regarded as the primary image area of the pastoral complex. The original site of the construction is a ruin of houses that have been demolished and a residential area to be demolished. Combined with the long-term operation of the future pastoral scenic spot, the government considers moving out the existing residents within 1-3 years and retaining the complete operation of the scenic spot.

The road corridor station in the courtyard - A service center is a group of interactive and scattered courtyards, which are open to the east and west to guide the flow of people/stopping activities; the building settlements are placed in the north and south with verandah as a series, continuing the symbolic mission of cultural monomers in rural construction, and constructing various country lifestyle in a limited space.

The name Road Corridor implies the local market trade tradition under the road corridor. Through the carrier of "market settlements under the floating roof", it is expected to regenerate new vitality in the future use of buildings.

The fusion and mutual look of corridor and boat - The service center at the entrance and the four-leaf clover hall on the island in the middle of the lake look at each other. The station is the hand and the hall is the heart. The two are interconnected and co-exist in harmony.

In terms of function, the former undertakes the convenience services of the visitor center and non-pastoral functions and also includes teaching in the Children's Palace, while the latter undertakes the wedding/study/salon activities on the island in the middle of the lake. They have become the actual carrier of activities and the main revenue force in the pastoral complex.

Rural Construction Design Trends - "Rural construction", a proper noun that has appeared in recent years, has gradually become blurred in the beacon construction of the theme of the Commonwealth. It is seen that towns spread like cities, and cities are gradually full of ecology and feelings like villages.

"Rural Cultural Complex" has become more and more successful in awakening the vitality of urban-rural reflux and aesthetic promotion through point-style reconstruction like acupuncture with low-cost/high-efficiency features. It is possible to encircle the city from the countryside in a local way, and the ambiguous cluster of cities and towns may become one of the feasible exploration directions.

Iterative Creation - Our team continues the design logic of the integration of architecture and landscape, focusing on the core concept of "cultural places from inside to outside", telling stories in the building. The practice of stylized monomers like IP, shapes the hidden value and design logic belonging to the studio.