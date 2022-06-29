Tiffany Temporary Store Paris / OMA

+ 11

Partner In Charge : Ellen van Loon

Project Architect : Giulio Margheri

Project Team : Jacopo Bellina, Sebastian Bernardy, Miguel Herreras San José, Mateusz Kiercz, Philippe Le Quellec, Mingda Zhang

City : Paris

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The OMA-designed Tiffany & Co. temporary store has opened in the heart of the 8th arrondissement in Paris. Conceived as an adaptive design, the store’s ambiance will transform throughout the year to reflect the character of the collections it will host, bringing together the brand’s latest designs with items from its 185-year collection.

Ellen van Loon, OMA Partner: “Tiffany & Co. has a rich history both in making jewelry and in product design. For us, it was important to showcase that history. More than an occasion to discover Tiffany’s latest collection, a visit to the store also becomes a journey across time.”

A space for both retail and archival display, the store unfolds as a sequence of rooms with different atmospheres. A rotunda showcases highlights from Tiffany’s jewelry archive, exhibited physically and on digital screens, an octagon-shaped room displays the current collection, while high jewelry appointments take place in an intimate room at the rear, which also features Tiffany’s French Crown Jewels catalog from 1887.

Custom furniture invites visitors to leisurely wander and tries on the jewelry on display; antique Tiffany-designed lamps evoke Louis Comfort Tiffany’s designs from the early 1900s and a continuous, gradient blue carpet adds to the immersive shopping experience.