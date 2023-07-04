Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, WindowsOmnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, FacadeOmnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, GardenOmnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade

Houses, Residential
Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea
Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bojune Kwon

Text description provided by the architects. Omnibus House is a house with six gardens. Each garden fosters different outdoor rooms that aim to foster an array of diverse domestic environments.

Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bojune Kwon
Omnibus House / SON-A - Image 21 of 25
Site Plan

The beauty of the site became the central motivation of the project. The house is situated on a steep hill in Yangpyeong, a quaint village near Seoul. The site has the advantage of facing multiple natural features: a river, a forest, and a hilled meadow - even a neighbor’s well-kept lawn. To take advantage of these vistas, the design of the house revolves around the strategic positioning of outdoor spaces at different levels on the hill. Here, architecture exists simply as a framing device - a collection of walls that segregate the gardens into their respective plots: a wall for every garden, gardens as rooms.

Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bojune Kwon
Omnibus House / SON-A - Image 22 of 25
1st Floor Plan
Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Bojune Kwon
Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bojune Kwon

Each garden differs according to the programmatic requirements and its site context. The “main” garden is for gathering that overlooks the river. The “lobby” garden is at the entrance with a large tree for a space for repose. The “fitness” garden overlooks a lush landscape and is built for yoga. The “secret” garden shoulders the hillside to be concealed from neighbors. The “play” garden provides space for kids. The “backyard” provides an outdoor utility area.

Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Garden
© Bojune Kwon

The house actively resists being read as a singular object. Instead of being a predetermined massing, the shape of the house is intended to be an aftermath: a form born out of the logic of the outdoor spaces. The extent of the main interior living space subsequently resides within the linear leftover areas unoccupied by the gardens, thus functioning as the “behind-the-scene” corridor that connects the gardens into a coherent domestic entity.

Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography
© Bojune Kwon
Omnibus House / SON-A - Image 24 of 25
Sections
Omnibus House / SON-A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Bojune Kwon

The colorful and intricate brickwork detailing of the exterior curving walls cast shadows on the walls that take into consideration the solar orientation and the likely time of use of each garden. The single-size bricks are divided into two pieces by certain angled lines to create different wall patterns in each courtyard. They are elements that further seek to enrich the lives of their residents, as their lives unfold onto different segments of the house - an omnibus.

Omnibus House / SON-A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bojune Kwon

Project gallery

SON-A
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialSouth Korea

Cite: "Omnibus House / SON-A" 04 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

