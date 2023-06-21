Explore 15 Houses That Get the Most Out of an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)

Forget about walk-in dressing rooms, dressing table/home office desks, and wall-hung artworks, ADUs (accessory dwelling units) are the only luxury accessory to splash out on this season. Far from the short-term trends found in the fashion world, however, various factors including an increasingly squeezed housing market, changes in the perception of multi-generational and shared living spaces, and the improved comfort of connective outdoor environments – with warm, covered, and weatherproof outdoor seating, dining, kitchen and even bathroom areas – ADUs are a relatively simple way, without many of the regulatory wranglings involved in other types of renovation/construction, to improve a home’s usability.

Contemporary family living setups mean parents and grandparents in need of care, teenagers and young adults in need of independence, and homeowners in need of the financial security of a guaranteed passive income, are finding themselves under the same roof. With little extra space to move into, and little choice to move out to in a critical housing market, the most obvious solution is simple. To add another roof.

As family-ready detached structures with private access, off-street parking, and their own garden spaces, ADUs are architectural alchemy – transforming unused sections of a plot into gold with a rentable residence. As all-inclusive studio apartment spaces, meanwhile, either spanning across entire stories or even just in separated sections of a home’s current floorplan, ADUs are the answer many homes are looking for.

ADU Workspaces

The global pandemic asked possibly hundreds of millions of households all over the world the same question: ‘How do I make my home into a workplace, too?' Faced with this question pre-pandemic, family architecture practice Hunt Architecture knew they did not have space inside their home for both a growing family and a growing business. With plenty of room in the garden, however, the decision was simple. The choice between a much-needed guest bedroom, or an imperative separate office, however, was not. The solution they arrived at, was to do both.

The Hunt Studio ADU houses a guest bedroom on one side with a connecting bathroom and kitchenette shared with an office for four on the other. Itself accessorized with a large skylight and steel windows that open up to a view across the garden, the light and airy office is a great place to watch the children grow.

Connected Granny Flat Residences

Multi-generational living can be made more comfortable with extended or flexible spaces, but for many families, it takes more patience than is humanly possible. For older or younger generations to live alongside those in between without incident requires the ability for aging parents to hold onto their independence and privacy, while teenage children and young adults living with their parents get to experience it for the first time, with all generations remaining in close proximity for frequent family occasions and emergency situations – like running out of clean socks.

Even in projects with no available outdoor space for a garden-built ADU, iterations that transform floorplans with interior ADUs can still provide these so-called ‘granny-annexes’. One method is to convert basements or garages, for example, into separate guest living spaces with their own dedicated facilities. As one of these projects, the Exposition Heights House raises the height of its original 1st floor and squeezes a new one into the basement, providing the homeowner’s parents with street-level access, while the San Diego Garage Conversion instead invites the clients’ relatives to live in the main house, saving the hi-spec renovated space for themselves.

Rentable ADU Homes

Garages enjoy step-free, street-level access as a rule, of course, and this private connection to the street makes them perfect structures to convert or extend into full, independent abodes boasting their own entrances, mailboxes and gardens. And the provision of a fully independent home with its own access and address is a tempting one for homeowners looking to invest for the future, with real-estate one of the most recession-proof opportunities for investment, and one that provides a continued passive income.

The Birdhouse project, for example, from North Arrow Studio, transforms a two-story garage and connecting single-story bungalow into a luxury open-plan two-bedroom home with its own parking and enclosed private garden. All set within the original owner’s plot. Meanwhile, ‘one of the typical locations of the garage in old houses in Los Angeles is the rear end of the property after a long driveway,’ explain Yeh-Yeh-Yeh Architects of the LA-set Accessory Dwelling Unit Re-think project. By including a gate and gravel path leading up to the ADU in the design, the architects have created a deeper, more aesthetic front garden experience to ensure renters feel they’re entering their own private home.

Future-Facing Flexible ADUs

Uncertainty and indecision are two of the biggest nightmares on any construction or renovation project. But how do you successfully build for a predicted future without the use of an operational crystal ball? The Slabtown 4 project saw two identical double-story units built, each for a single family and both with a single-story ADU underneath at ground level. By selecting clean, simple, modern, and minimal interiors, the natural light and material palettes ensure the ADUs are both continuously flexible enough to be used either as offices, granny flats, or rented residences.

We can see in the growing trends for shared co-living and micro-living spaces, that our residential habits are changing as we become more accustomed to them. But local building regulations are often unable to change fast enough to keep up. At the Co-Housing Denver site in Colorado, architects PRODUCTORA circumnavigate the laws by building two main units and two ADUs on the same lot, and utilizing them as extra apartments, making a total of six connected studios that share the same larger kitchen, dining, and living spaces as the larger units next door.

Pool-Adjacent ADUs for Waterside Living

‘Pool house’ is the umbrella term for any size of the covered pavilion near an outdoor pool, used either as storage, a shaded rest spot, or a private space to change. Often debated, most pool houses can’t consider themselves as ADUs because not much ‘dwelling’ occurs there. Without facilities such as running water and electricity, and without insulation for overnight stays, the time spent inside is limited to the short term. With these relatively simple additions made, however, a pool house ADU becomes usable year-round.

The Further Lane Pool House in East Hampton on Long Island, NY, USA, for example, features a useful bathroom at one end and a small kitchenette at the other. With the flexible covered space in between used for dining and lounging, the pavilion is usable from sunup to sundown. At the Pool House over in Amagansett also on Long Island, meanwhile, the pool is set at the opposite corner of the plot to the main house, where a corresponding pool house ADU provides a bathroom, kitchenette, lounge, and sleeping space for lazy poolside weekends, weeks or even entire summers.

Find these selected ADU projects in this ArchDaily folder created by the author.