5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes

Rising living costs are relevant hurdles to young people, seeking a place to live, while much older generations might find it more difficult to settle into comfortable post-retirement settings. These general issues have been pushing forth a recurring solution, namely a return to multigenerational family living.

While communal living concepts and developments had been adopted in recent years, familial involvement is proving to be a financially, legally, and emotionally viable alternative.

+ 74

Even though multigenerational family living is a norm and standard practice in most of the global south countries, it has also become increasingly relevant in Europe and North America. This is associated with the economic factor, but also with the cultural shifts brought on by immigrant communities. Most recently, this has translated into more than 9 million multigenerational family dwellings in the United Kingdom (2020) and 60 million households in the United States (2021).

Naturally, this sort of cohabitation affects translates in the layouts and typologies of the family home. Special attention is usually given by the architect to create a functional setting suitable for all. A family house is a space where different functions can be exercised without getting in each other’s way, where privacies can be maintained but most importantly where gatherings and transmission of cross-generational tales, information, and memorable experiences can take place.

Here are 14 examples of a few selected typologies of family homes from around the world.

The Vertical Family Home

Probably one of the most common typologies seen in large-family dwellings, the vertical building-like plan is a very versatile layout. It can be adapted to allow the dwellers to have individual apartments on different floors, making it possible for each to have their own facilities if preferred while maintaining proximity. In some cases, new floors can be added in time to accommodate a growing family. All in all, it is a pretty common build that generally takes up a smaller footprint.

One Family, Separate Wings

This often requires a larger initial footprint as it segments the living quarters into separated apartments or rooms on different sides of the house, potentially creating indoor/outdoor buffer zones that can be common leisure, spiritual spaces, or green areas for all to enjoy.

Save this picture! Plan 01. Image © EME157 estudio de arquitectura

Save this picture! Plan 03. Image © EME157 estudio de arquitectura

Stacked-up Family

As somewhat of a combination of the two previous types, it is most aptly represented in some East Asian houses. These dwellings, occupy smaller or irregular lots and are vertically set up with separate volumes, each containing a private sleeping or working quarter. These areas are often designated as quiet and private zones, whereas the void and in-between spaces become the shared kitchen, living, and even indoor greenery areas. The resulting vertical void also acts as a source of light and passive ventilation for the entire house. This renders some of the most dynamic and unique projects in terms of layouts.

The Extented Family House

As not all extensions can be addressed by the addition of floors, many renovations of already-standing family homes suggest a-typical, context-adapted enlargements. The implementation of an offsetted building shell or of a smaller site-molded volume is quite common. Either a separate suite can be created, or an enveloping common area, which would then make it possible to reconfigure the remaining interior space into more private zones.

The Flexible Spatial Use

These Family dwellings seemingly suggest a regular single-family house plan with standard single functions. However, the configuration and projected use are envisioned more broadly and the spaces are kept minimal in furnishing. This allows the family members to utilize the spaces according to their needs in a manner adapted to their lifestyles. There is versatility in comprehension and use of the space.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Contemporary Home, proudly presented by BUILDNER.

BUILDNER celebrates architecture competitions as an effective tool for achieving progress by fostering groundbreaking ideas that push the industry forward. “Through academic and project competitions, we are building an inclusive and diverse community of architects and designers, by promoting critical topics such as affordable, sustainable and small-scale housing to address global challenges. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of designers to propose innovative solutions and challenge the status quo.”



Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.