Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes

5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes

Save
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes

Rising living costs are relevant hurdles to young people, seeking a place to live, while much older generations might find it more difficult to settle into comfortable post-retirement settings. These general issues have been pushing forth a recurring solution, namely a return to multigenerational family living. 

While communal living concepts and developments had been adopted in recent years, familial involvement is proving to be a financially, legally, and emotionally viable alternative. 

5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 2 of 795 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 3 of 795 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 70 of 795 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 74 of 795 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - More Images+ 74

Even though multigenerational family living is a norm and standard practice in most of the global south countries, it has also become increasingly relevant in Europe and North America. This is associated with the economic factor, but also with the cultural shifts brought on by immigrant communities. Most recently, this has translated into more than 9 million multigenerational family dwellings in the United Kingdom (2020) and 60 million households in the United States (2021).

Related Article

Courtyards: The Heart of Multi-Generational Houses in India

Naturally, this sort of cohabitation affects translates in the layouts and typologies of the family home. Special attention is usually given by the architect to create a functional setting suitable for all. A family house is a space where different functions can be exercised without getting in each other’s way, where privacies can be maintained but most importantly where gatherings and transmission of cross-generational tales, information, and memorable experiences can take place. 

Here are 14 examples of a few selected typologies of family homes from around the world. 

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 7 of 79
© Hiroyuki Oki

The Vertical Family Home

Probably one of the most common typologies seen in large-family dwellings, the vertical building-like plan is a very versatile layout. It can be adapted to allow the dwellers to have individual apartments on different floors, making it possible for each to have their own facilities if preferred while maintaining proximity. In some cases, new floors can be added in time to accommodate a growing family. All in all, it is a pretty common build that generally takes up a smaller footprint. 

Three Generation House / BETA office for architecture and the city

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 2 of 79
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 9 of 79
Diagram
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 12 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 8 of 79
© Ossip van Duivenbode

House for 4 Generations / tomomi kito architect & associates

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 6 of 79
© Satoshi Shigeta
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 17 of 79
Plans and Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 16 of 79
© Satoshi Shigeta

Hon Xen House / A+ Architects

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 18 of 79
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 21 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 20 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 19 of 79
© Quang Tran

One Family, Separate Wings

This often requires a larger initial footprint as it segments the living quarters into separated apartments or rooms on different sides of the house, potentially creating indoor/outdoor buffer zones that can be common leisure, spiritual spaces, or green areas for all to enjoy. 

House BT / Research Studio Panin

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 22 of 79
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 25 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 26 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 23 of 79
© Spaceshift Studio

Cluny House / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 27 of 79
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 29 of 79
Plans
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 30 of 79
Plans
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 28 of 79
© Pedro Pegenaute

Residence of Three Generations / MINOR lab

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 32 of 79
Courtesy of MINOR lab
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 33 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 34 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 5 of 79
Courtesy of MINOR lab

Villa Teruca, 2 Houses in Aravaca / EME157 estudio de arquitectura

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 36 of 79
© Belén Imaz
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 38 of 79
Plan 01. Image © EME157 estudio de arquitectura
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 40 of 79
Plan 03. Image © EME157 estudio de arquitectura
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 37 of 79
© Belén Imaz

Stacked-up Family

As somewhat of a combination of the two previous types, it is most aptly represented in some East Asian houses. These dwellings, occupy smaller or irregular lots and are vertically set up with separate volumes, each containing a private sleeping or working quarter. These areas are often designated as quiet and private zones, whereas the void and in-between spaces become the shared kitchen, living, and even indoor greenery areas. The resulting vertical void also acts as a source of light and passive ventilation for the entire house. This renders some of the most dynamic and unique projects in terms of layouts. 

Ha House / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 3 of 79
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 42 of 79
Diagram
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 44 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 41 of 79
© Hiroyuki Oki

CH House / ODDO architects

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 45 of 79
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 50 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 47 of 79
Plans
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 46 of 79
© Hoang Le

Ha Long Villa / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 4 of 79
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 54 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 52 of 79
Plan
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 51 of 79
© Hiroyuki Oki

The Extented Family House

As not all extensions can be addressed by the addition of floors, many renovations of already-standing family homes suggest a-typical, context-adapted enlargements. The implementation of an offsetted building shell or of a smaller site-molded volume is quite common. Either a separate suite can be created, or an enveloping common area, which would then make it possible to reconfigure the remaining interior space into more private zones. 

Benoit&Roselyne / DIXNEUFCENTQUATREVINGTSIX

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 56 of 79
© Florian Kleinefenn
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 60 of 79
Plan 01
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 58 of 79
Plan 03
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 57 of 79
© Florian Kleinefenn

Multi-Generational House with a View / MWArchitekten

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 64 of 79
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 67 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 66 of 79
Plan 01
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 62 of 79
© Adolf Bereuter

The Flexible Spatial Use

These Family dwellings seemingly suggest a regular single-family house plan with standard single functions. However, the configuration and projected use are envisioned more broadly and the spaces are kept minimal in furnishing. This allows the family members to utilize the spaces according to their needs in a manner adapted to their lifestyles. There is versatility in comprehension and use of the space.

Vikki’s Place / Curious Practice

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 68 of 79
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 73 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 72 of 79
Plan 02
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 70 of 79
© Katherine Lu

Multigenerational House / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 74 of 79
© Andreas Graber
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 79 of 79
Section
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 78 of 79
Plan 02
Save this picture!
5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes - Image 76 of 79
© Andreas Graber

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Contemporary Home, proudly presented by BUILDNER.

BUILDNER celebrates architecture competitions as an effective tool for achieving progress by fostering groundbreaking ideas that push the industry forward. “Through academic and project competitions, we are building an inclusive and diverse community of architects and designers, by promoting critical topics such as affordable, sustainable and small-scale housing to address global challenges. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of designers to propose innovative solutions and challenge the status quo.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hana Abdel. "5 Typologies of Multigenerational Family Homes" 01 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999351/five-typologies-of-multigenerational-family-homes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags