World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Vikki’s Place / Curious Practice

Vikki’s Place / Curious Practice

Save this project
Vikki’s Place / Curious Practice

© Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu + 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wickham, Australia
  • Architects: Curious Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katherine Lu
  • Lead Architect: Warren Haasnoot
  • Design Team: Greg Lee, James Ellis, Chris Bourke, Nina Mocke, Angus Vinden
  • Clients: Vikki Green
  • Builder: Built by Eli
  • Engineering: Skelton Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape: Curious Practice and Built by Eli
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on flood-prone land in Newcastle, Vikki’s Place is a type of architecture that challenges existing suburban ideals and grapples with the threat of climate change and housing affordability. This multi-generational home focuses on how the clients want to live and occupy space rather than procuring a checklist of rooms.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The first space of the house is the entry courtyard that connects the street, undercroft, and garden to the studio and main dwelling above. As you step in from the street, the room provides a measure of both privacy and openness, creating an outdoor living to the North and screening from the sun to the west. The interior is built on a block-work podium, a provision for Council’s 1.6m high flood level, the challenge of totally extricating the home from the ground plane by such a considerable deviation, perhaps became its greatest opportunity.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The undercroft, not fated as a dank garage and service space acts as an area pivotal to the success of the home. Sheltered by the house above yet open to the garden it provides a generous all-purpose addition to the house’s interior living spaces. Upstairs, a single flat roof envelopes the whole plan. Bathing and sleeping spaces are on the upper level, compressed and intimate. Separated only by timber blinds, the living areas are generous and open. Maneuvering between spaces and levels invokes a sense that one is navigating between levels of terrain rather than moving room to room or outside to inside. This allows the dwelling a level of comfort and flexibility when occupied by any number of people.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

An interior of craft and honesty is prioritised over style or glamour. The fine—and at times playful— resolution of the ‘unfinished’ and raw materials allows the inhabitants flexibility and opportunity to express themselves. The materials used are only those which are required, the maker’s mark is celebrated through exposed construction detailing with everything on show.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

This approach is reinforced through the design of open joinery, exaggerated plumbing, and custom light shades. Intimately arranged, it is a multigenerational home which does not presume separation between family members. Only the studio residence, located on a balcony overlooking the entry courtyard could be termed a discrete space. It is this elemental, almost primitive construction of space coupled with the raw material treatment which on visiting the house, makes one feel instantly at home.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Curious Practice
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Vikki’s Place / Curious Practice" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940360/vikkis-place-curious-practice/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream