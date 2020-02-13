San Diego Garage Conversion / Losada Garcia Architects + Prismatica + ModernGrannyFlat

+ 15

Design Team: Ramiro Losada Amor, Alberto García Jiménez, Jesús Fernando Limón, José F. García

Engineering: Dodd and Assoc.

Constructor: Treadlight Construction

Text description provided by the architects. ADU/Garage Conversion is a complete remodel of a large capacity garage. It is a space that mutates quickly and constantly and designed to address strategies for innovation, flexibility, and the possibility of future changes.

The client purchased a large house in San Diego for his parents and another relative to live in with the idea of remodeling the existing garage into an ADU for themselves. Space is the result of the client’s three requirements: flexibility to change the configuration of the space to accommodate one or several people at a time, and to allow for different family structures in the future; workspace with ample storage; water savings.

The project was conceived to meet the dynamic needs of different moments using “tools” including operable panels to divide the bedroom into two spaces; a bed integrated into a bookcase to convert the living room into a guest bedroom; a mobile island to allow for different configurations of the kitchen; a sliding shoe cabinet to save space, and a folding table to deploy a workstation.

The architectural solution that was provided took the shape of a box that houses the plumbing for the kitchen, part of the storage areas and the bathroom with three skylights. This box is located central to the floor plan for better distribution of different spaces and to allow for flexibility and change.

Rainwater is collected in containers outside and the shower, sink and laundry water is treated with a greywater system to reuse in the garden.