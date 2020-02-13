World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. San Diego Garage Conversion / Losada Garcia Architects + Prismatica + ModernGrannyFlat

San Diego Garage Conversion / Losada Garcia Architects + Prismatica + ModernGrannyFlat

Save this project
San Diego Garage Conversion / Losada Garcia Architects + Prismatica + ModernGrannyFlat

© Rachel Pangi © Rachel Pangi © Rachel Pangi © Rachel Pangi + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
San Diego, United States
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

Text description provided by the architects. ADU/Garage Conversion is a complete remodel of a large capacity garage. It is a space that mutates quickly and constantly and designed to address strategies for innovation, flexibility, and the possibility of future changes.

Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi
Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

The client purchased a large house in San Diego for his parents and another relative to live in with the idea of remodeling the existing garage into an ADU for themselves. Space is the result of the client’s three requirements: flexibility to change the configuration of the space to accommodate one or several people at a time, and to allow for different family structures in the future; workspace with ample storage; water savings.

Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi
Save this picture!
Floor plan diagrams
Floor plan diagrams
Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

The project was conceived to meet the dynamic needs of different moments using “tools” including operable panels to divide the bedroom into two spaces; a bed integrated into a bookcase to convert the living room into a guest bedroom; a mobile island to allow for different configurations of the kitchen; a sliding shoe cabinet to save space, and a folding table to deploy a workstation. 

Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

The architectural solution that was provided took the shape of a box that houses the plumbing for the kitchen, part of the storage areas and the bathroom with three skylights. This box is located central to the floor plan for better distribution of different spaces and to allow for flexibility and change.

Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

 Rainwater is collected in containers outside and the shower, sink and laundry water is treated with a greywater system to reuse in the garden.

Save this picture!
© Rachel Pangi
© Rachel Pangi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: San Diego, CA, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Losada Garcia Architects
Office
Prismatica
Office
ModernGrannyFlat
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "San Diego Garage Conversion / Losada Garcia Architects + Prismatica + ModernGrannyFlat" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933750/san-diego-garage-conversion-losada-garcia-architects-plus-prismatica-plus-moderngrannyflat/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream