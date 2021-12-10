We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Dwelling Unit for Musicians / Automated Architecture (AUAR) Labs

Dwelling Unit for Musicians / Automated Architecture (AUAR) Labs

Save this project
Dwelling Unit for Musicians / Automated Architecture (AUAR) Labs

© NAARO© NAARO© NAARO© NAARO+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Bristol, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

Text description provided by the architects. At 10 square metres (107 square feet), the dwelling unit is constructed using AUAR’s modular timber building system, which integrates robotics and automation to provide high-quality, beautifully designed, and sustainable affordable housing. In particular, the project demonstrates the potential of AUAR’s system to support customisation and community participation in the construction process.

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

Based in Bristol, the clients for Dwelling Unit for Musicians are a cellist and double bassist who will use the space as an office and rehearsal studio. They selected AUAR’s system over other backyard-unit options because AUAR’s dwelling units can be easily customized to site and use, offering a unique structure. They also feature thermal and acoustic insulation, which can be achieved while still retaining a light-filled space, as well as renewable properties and a low-carbon footprint.

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

At its core, AUAR’s modular system consists of building blocks made from timber, a renewable material, which are robotically pre-fabricated and assembled into dwelling units. The production chain begins when a robot assembles timber sheets into individual building blocks, then stacks the blocks into easily transportable units. These units are delivered locally to a given site and assembled by local craftspeople and builders into homes. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Using AUAR’s automation process, the units can be easily customized based on site characteristics and a given inhabitant’s lifestyle and visual preferences. This provides a radical alternative to existing modular housing approaches which are repetitive and difficult to adapt to local contexts. Uniquely, the timber building blocks can be disassembled and reassembled for other uses, therefore creating less material waste and aligning with principles of circular design.

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

In the case of Dwelling Unit for Musicians, AUAR generated multiple designs in response to the South-East facing building site and an understanding of the clients’ needs. With the same number of blocks, AUAR discussed radically different, customised options. “Some of the designs were more introverted, other block combinations were more open to the garden, whilst others explored the design possibilities of an alcove space, with or without rooflight, and so on,” explains AUAR CEO Mollie Claypool. From there, the clients selected the features they preferred, and a final version was generated. Importantly, the exact cost was known at all times, as it relates directly to the number of blocks used. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Fabrication of the timber components took place locally, in Bristol, at the citizen-led manufacturing hub KWMC The Factory. Block prefabrication took two weeks and the dwelling unit itself was constructed in seven days by a combination of local contractors and community residents experienced in working with AUAR’s modular building system and employed to work alongside the AUAR team.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The resulting unit fits seamlessly into the client’s backyard. Despite a small footprint of 10sqm (107sf), a large floor-to-ceiling window/door offers a visual and physical connection to the client's garden, giving an impression of spaciousness. A skylight positioned over the desk enhances the natural light flooding the unit. Along with the timber blocks and timber cladding, all additional construction materials were selected for their low-carbon, sustainable properties. These include a non-toxic, recyclable EPDM roof, rubber floor, and paper cellulose insulation.

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

Overall, AUAR’s system uses sustainable materials and decentralizes by localizing the fabrication and construction process, instead of importing materials or modular homes from far afield. This simultaneously reduces carbon footprint and increases community involvement. 

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bristol, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Automated Architecture (AUAR) Labs
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Dwelling Unit for Musicians / Automated Architecture (AUAR) Labs" 10 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973349/dwelling-unit-for-musicians-automated-architecture-auar-labs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream