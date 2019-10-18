World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. KUBE architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Dual Modern House / KUBE architecture

Dual Modern House / KUBE architecture

Save this project
Dual Modern House / KUBE architecture

© Julia Heine © Julia Heine © Anice Hoachlander © Julia Heine + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Kensington, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Janet Bloomberg

  • Design Team

    Janet Bloomberg, Matthias Arauco and Matthew Dougherty

  • Client

    Janet Bloomberg

  • General Contractor

    Think Make Build

  • Civil Engineer

    CAS Engineering

  • Structural Engineer

    JZ Structural Consulting

  • Green Roof

    RiverBend Green Roofs

  • Landscape Architects

    Campion Hruby Landscape Architects

  • Landscape Installer

    Planted Earth

  • Custom Steel

    Metal Specialties

  • Custom Woodworking

    Mersoa Woodworking

  • Interior Contractor

    R Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation and addition to the architect’s own 1950 mid-century modern house, designed by Charles Goodman, included 2 phases. The existing Goodman structure was renovated 5 years ago, with a new kitchen, bathroom, finishes, windows, mechanical, and electrical. The floor plan was preserved, the kitchen opened up to living space, and bedrooms/bathrooms renovated.

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

The rear addition, recently completed and featured in this presentation, includes a new den, office, and kids’ hangout space, with 2 new full bathrooms and a laundry room. Flexibility was designed into the house, with flow between spaces and sliding walls that allow for a future change of use. The separate entrance allows for the possibility of an accessory dwelling unit, or in-law suite.

Save this picture!
© Julia Heine
© Julia Heine
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Julia Heine
© Julia Heine

The addition, set half a level up the natural slope of the site, is separated from the existing house with a courtyard between the two. The addition utilizes the same basic tenets of Goodman’s architecture: large expanses of glass exposed structural elements, and an indoor-outdoor relationship. It follows the size and proportions of the existing pitched roof house but is comprised of two shed-roofed volumes that flank a central walkway.

Save this picture!
© Julia Heine
© Julia Heine

This walkway, connecting the new to the old, serves as a gallery for art display on the lower level and widens out to a seating area on the upper level. A “landscape wall” defines this space from the outside, as a contrast to the glass-paneled wall of the existing living room.

Save this picture!
© Julia Heine
© Julia Heine

The pitch of the addition’s shed roofs allows for clerestory windows in all rooms, offering views of the many large trees on the site, all of which were preserved during construction. Each room in the addition also has a wall of full-height glass on the end, and both ends of the central walkway are glass, so the landscape serves as the main focal point. Sliding doors that pocket into the walls join the central walkway to the surrounding spaces.

Save this picture!
© Julia Heine
© Julia Heine

A green roof on the connecting walkway serves as a focal point from the new addition while collecting water runoff from the existing house roof. A small basement accessible from an outdoor stair contains all mechanical equipment and the electrical panel. Ductwork runs underground to the new concrete floors, providing a highly efficient air supply system. Metal roofing wraps down the sidewalls of the new structure, draining water to linear gravel troughs along the perimeter – so no downspouts or gutters are needed.

Save this picture!
© Anice Hoachlander
© Anice Hoachlander

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
KUBE architecture
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Dual Modern House / KUBE architecture" 18 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926760/dual-modern-house-kube-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream