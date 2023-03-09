ICON and BIG Reveal Design for El Cosmico, a 3D-Printed Campground Hotel in Marfa, Texas

Save this picture! El Cosmico 3D-printed Hotel - exterior. Image Courtesy of ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

Hospitality expert Liz Lambert has announced a collaboration with ICON, the office that pioneered large-scale 3D printing, and BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, to rebuild El Cosmico, a campground hotel in Marfa, Texas. The team plans to relocate the venue to a 62 acres plot, where new architectural approaches are made possible by including advanced technologies and 3D-printing elements such as domes, vaults, and parabolic forms. The innovative development will feature guest accommodation and new hospitality programming, including a pool, spa, and shared communal facilities. The project is expected to break ground in 2024.

Save this picture! El Cosmico 3D-printed Sunday Homes. Image Courtesy of ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

According to Liz Lambert, El Cosmico aims to become more than a hotel, to expand the guest experience through the inclusion of art and skills-building facilities, along with the opportunity to experience first-hand the results of novel technologies. While the structures are possible through advancements in construction techniques, 3D printing also incorporates some of the oldest principles of raw earth-based building.

Save this picture! El Cosmico 3D-printed Hotel - interior. Image Courtesy of ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

The design of the re-imagined El Cosmico hotel and housing is also informed by the connection between the high desert landscape and cosmic organizations, according to the architects. The architectural language features organically shaped structures and domes, employing soft shapes and curved surfaces made possible through ICON’s technology. The project aims to create a natural continuation of the institution’s goal of exploring the interconnection between art, nature, and hospitality. The project is also planned to offer 3D-printed affordable housing in Marfa to serve the growing needs of the town.

To mark the announcement, the teams have also partnered with the Long Center for the Performing Arts to create the first 3D-printed performance pavilion in Austin, Texas. The design of the pavilion creates parallels to the architectural language of El Cosmico. The result is a single sculptural piece, a new outdoor venue that aims to become a landmark for cultural events, and a gathering spaces for the community of downtown Austin.

Save this picture! El Cosmico 3D-printed Hotel - pool. Image Courtesy of ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

The truly unique and divergent architectures made possible by 3D printing are really just beginning. One of the great joys of ICON is putting our technology into the hands of great creatives and seeing what possibilities emerge. - Jason Ballard, co-founder and CEO of ICON

Save this picture! 3D Printed Performance Pavilion - The Long Center - Austin, Texas. Image Courtesy of ICON, BIG for El Cosmico

Austin-based company ICON has recently been awarded a contract by NASA to continue to develop the Olympus construction system in partnership with BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. The project will help build infrastructures such as landing pads, habitats, capsules, and roads on the lunar surface and Mars, using extrusion-based additive construction technology (3D printing) and local materials like lunar regolith. 3D-printing technologies have also been used to create a variety of designs and architectural interventions at various scales, from 3D-printed neighborhoods to furniture or unique retail experiences using upcycled plastic.