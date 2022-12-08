Submit a Project Advertise
From inflatable and 3D-printed structures to entire habitats, architecture plays an unprecedented role in space exploration missions. As NASA plans for long-term human exploration of the Moon and Mars under Artemis and CHAPEA missions, new technologies are required to meet the unique challenges of living and working in another world. In response, figures like Buckminster Fuller, Foster + Partners, SOM, and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with emerging businesses such as ICON and SEArch+, have nourished the architectural catalog in outer space.

In the latest update, NASA awarded Austin-based company ICON a contract to continue ICON's Olympus construction system in partnership with BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. The project will help build infrastructures such as landing pads, habitats, capsules, and roads on the lunar surface and Mars, using extrusion-based additive construction technology (3D printing) and local materials like lunar regolith. The contract runs through 2028 and supports Artemis, a mission for long-term human exploration of the Moon.

How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 2 of 12How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 3 of 12How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 4 of 12How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 5 of 12How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - More Images+ 7

Along with Olympus, ICON will work with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center under STMD’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies (MMPACT) project. ICON printed a 1,700-square-foot simulated Martian habitat called Mars Dune Alpha that will be used during NASA's Crew Health and Performance Analog or CHAPEA, an analog mission starting in 2023.

Discover more architectural proposals that would take humanity a step further in spacial exploration: 

NASA and AI Space Factory Develop a 3D-Printed Lunar Structure

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 5 of 12
3D Printed Lunar Structure. Image Courtesy of NASA/Frank Michaux

BIG and ICON Imagine Project Olympus, a Space-Based Construction System Developed with NASA

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 2 of 12
Project Olympus. Image Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

The Red Planet: Design on Our Race to Mars

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 3 of 12
The Red Planet. Image © Qingshan Wu

AI SpaceFactory Builds 3D Printed Mars Prototype for NASA

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 4 of 12
MARSHA. Image Courtesy of AI SpaceFactory

SEArch+ and Apis Cor Win Latest NASA Competition for 3D Printed Habitats on Mars

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 12 of 12
SEArch+. Image Courtesy of SEArch+

Foster Among 30 Shortlisted in NASA-Backed Mars Habitat Competition

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 6 of 12
Vision of Lunar Settlements. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

SOM Presents Vision of Lunar Settlements at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 10 of 12
Mars Habitat Competition. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

From NASA to Bouncy Houses: The Evolution of Inflatables

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 11 of 12
The Evolution of Inflatables. Image Courtesy of Stewart Hicks

Clouds AO and SEArch Win NASA's Mars Habitat Competition with 3D-Printed Ice House

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 8 of 12
3D-Printed Ice House. Image Courtesy of Clouds AO and SEArch

UAE Announces $140 Million BIG-Designed Mars Science City

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 9 of 12
UAE Science City. Image Courtesy of Dubai Media Office

Life on the Moon, According to 8 Architects and Artists

Save this picture!
How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars? - Image 7 of 12
Asif Khan's Vantablack Pavilion at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Image © Luke Hayes

