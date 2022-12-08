How is Architecture Supporting the Exploration of the Moon and Mars?

Save this picture! A new award from NASA will support ICON in developing construction technology that could be used on the Moon and Mars. Image Courtesy of ICON/BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

From inflatable and 3D-printed structures to entire habitats, architecture plays an unprecedented role in space exploration missions. As NASA plans for long-term human exploration of the Moon and Mars under Artemis and CHAPEA missions, new technologies are required to meet the unique challenges of living and working in another world. In response, figures like Buckminster Fuller, Foster + Partners, SOM, and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with emerging businesses such as ICON and SEArch+, have nourished the architectural catalog in outer space.

In the latest update, NASA awarded Austin-based company ICON a contract to continue ICON's Olympus construction system in partnership with BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. The project will help build infrastructures such as landing pads, habitats, capsules, and roads on the lunar surface and Mars, using extrusion-based additive construction technology (3D printing) and local materials like lunar regolith. The contract runs through 2028 and supports Artemis, a mission for long-term human exploration of the Moon.

Along with Olympus, ICON will work with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center under STMD’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies (MMPACT) project. ICON printed a 1,700-square-foot simulated Martian habitat called Mars Dune Alpha that will be used during NASA's Crew Health and Performance Analog or CHAPEA, an analog mission starting in 2023.

Discover more architectural proposals that would take humanity a step further in spacial exploration:

Save this picture! 3D Printed Lunar Structure. Image Courtesy of NASA/Frank Michaux

Save this picture! Project Olympus. Image Courtesy of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

Save this picture! The Red Planet. Image © Qingshan Wu

Save this picture! MARSHA. Image Courtesy of AI SpaceFactory

Save this picture! Vision of Lunar Settlements. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Mars Habitat Competition. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Save this picture! The Evolution of Inflatables. Image Courtesy of Stewart Hicks

Save this picture! 3D-Printed Ice House. Image Courtesy of Clouds AO and SEArch

Save this picture! UAE Science City. Image Courtesy of Dubai Media Office