The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico

One of the most important factors when designing is the specific climate of the site. This can be a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to the changing conditions. However, when talking about Mexico and its particular climate this works in the architects' favor allowing them to create microclimates and spaces that blur the transition of what turns out to be indoors and outdoors.

+ 23

Patios have become a traditional design element and the psychological effects they produce are important to be taken up again in future designs because they are the meeting place between the interior and the exterior, the common and the private. It is a way to bring the sun and the rain inside the house, to open the chance to other trajectories and coexistence that do not happen entirely in interior spaces. However, in recent years we have experienced a trend in contemporary architecture that seeks to generate circular patios or circular openings, becoming an element that can generate very interesting shadows according to the position of the sun at different times of the day.

Here is a selection of projects in Mexico that use these elements in different scales with their respective planimetry; some of these examples choose to draw a circular plan to make it the center of the project itself and others generate this geometric figure from resources such as openings or roofs that provide a little more freedom when placing the spaces. From ephemeral forums to infrastructure buildings, this selection will inspire you to rethink your next design.

Circular floorplans

Save this picture! Centro cultural y deportivo Santa Fe II / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica. Image

Save this picture! Centro cultural y deportivo Santa Fe II / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica. Image

Save this picture! Museo de la Pirotecnia / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Museo de la Pirotecnia / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Save this picture! Foro ciudadano Antelia / República Portatil. Image © Dès vu

Save this picture! Foro ciudadano Antelia / República Portatil. Image © República Portátil

Save this picture! Casa Amacueca / CoA Arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Amacueca / CoA Arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura. Image

Circular spans

Save this picture! Casa UC / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Dane Alonso

Save this picture! Casa UC / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Save this picture! Jardín de Niños Nueva Creación / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Jardín de Niños Nueva Creación / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Save this picture! Casa Wóolis / Arkham Projects. Image © Zaickz Moz

Save this picture! Casa Wóolis / Arkham Projects. Image © Arkham Projects

Save this picture! Centro de desarrollo comunitario en Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image © Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

Save this picture! Centro de desarrollo comunitario en Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image © Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

Save this picture! Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Alejandro D'Acosta

Save this picture! Casa TM / CDM Casas de México. Image

Save this picture! Casa TM / CDM Casas de México. Image

Would you like to publish your work, post an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and more.