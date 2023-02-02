Submit a Project Advertise
  3. The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico

One of the most important factors when designing is the specific climate of the site. This can be a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to the changing conditions. However, when talking about Mexico and its particular climate this works in the architects' favor allowing them to create microclimates and spaces that blur the transition of what turns out to be indoors and outdoors.

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 2 of 28The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 3 of 28The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 4 of 28The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 5 of 28The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - More Images+ 23

Patios have become a traditional design element and the psychological effects they produce are important to be taken up again in future designs because they are the meeting place between the interior and the exterior, the common and the private. It is a way to bring the sun and the rain inside the house, to open the chance to other trajectories and coexistence that do not happen entirely in interior spaces. However, in recent years we have experienced a trend in contemporary architecture that seeks to generate circular patios or circular openings, becoming an element that can generate very interesting shadows according to the position of the sun at different times of the day.

Here is a selection of projects in Mexico that use these elements in different scales with their respective planimetry; some of these examples choose to draw a circular plan to make it the center of the project itself and others generate this geometric figure from resources such as openings or roofs that provide a little more freedom when placing the spaces. From ephemeral forums to infrastructure buildings, this selection will inspire you to rethink your next design.

Circular floorplans

Antelia Citizen Forum / República Portatil

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 17 of 28
Centro cultural y deportivo Santa Fe II / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica. Image
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 15 of 28
Centro cultural y deportivo Santa Fe II / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica. Image

Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 5 of 28
Museo de la Pirotecnia / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Onnis Luque
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 8 of 28
Museo de la Pirotecnia / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Santa Fe II Cultural and Sports Center / Laboratorio de Arquitectura Plástica

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 23 of 28
Foro ciudadano Antelia / República Portatil. Image © Dès vu
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 24 of 28
Foro ciudadano Antelia / República Portatil. Image © República Portátil

Amacueca House / CoA arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 14 of 28
Casa Amacueca / CoA Arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 13 of 28
Casa Amacueca / CoA Arquitectura + Departamento de Arquitectura. Image

Circular spans

Litibú Bungalow / PALMA

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 3 of 28
Bungalow Litibú / PALMA. Image
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 25 of 28
Bungalow Litibú / PALMA. Image

UC House / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 6 of 28
Casa UC / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Dane Alonso
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 22 of 28
Casa UC / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Nueva Creación Kindergarten / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 20 of 28
Jardín de Niños Nueva Creación / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Onnis Luque
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 21 of 28
Jardín de Niños Nueva Creación / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Wóolis House / Arkham Projects

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 16 of 28
Casa Wóolis / Arkham Projects. Image © Zaickz Moz
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 7 of 28
Casa Wóolis / Arkham Projects. Image © Arkham Projects

Community Development Center in Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 4 of 28
Centro de desarrollo comunitario en Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image © Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 9 of 28
Centro de desarrollo comunitario en Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana. Image © Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

Silence House / Alejandro D'Acosta

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 2 of 28
Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Onnis Luque
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 10 of 28
Casa silencio / Alejandro D'Acosta. Image © Alejandro D'Acosta

Barajas House / Nomic

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 26 of 28
Casa Barajas / Nomic. Image
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 27 of 28
Casa Barajas / Nomic. Image

TM House / CDM Casas de México

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 18 of 28
Casa TM / CDM Casas de México. Image
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 19 of 28
Casa TM / CDM Casas de México. Image

Beelieve Preeschool of Life / 3Arquitectura

The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 11 of 28
Preescolar Beelieve / 3Arquitectura. Image
The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico - Image 12 of 28
Preescolar Beelieve / 3Arquitectura. Image

Would you like to publish your work, post an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and more.

Image gallery

Mónica Arellano
Author

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "The Architecture of Circular Courtyards in Mexico" [La arquitectura de los patios circulares en México ] 02 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

