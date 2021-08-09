We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Wóolis House / Arkham Projects

Wóolis House / Arkham Projects

© Zaickz Moz© Zaickz Moz© Zaickz Moz© Zaickz Moz+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Arkham Projects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4865 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zaickz Moz, Manolo Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, MIDO, Édron
  • Lead Architect: Arkham Projects
© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Wóolis was named by the workers, or rather artisans, who gave life to the built space. Its meaning in Mayan is ball, round, circle; they called the house this way referring to the central cylinder, the heart of the project.

© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz
Plan
Plan
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz

Located north of the city of Mérida, Yucatán, in a secondary street in Temozón Norte, Wóolis is a place that invites us to observe and remember our origins, a contemporary observatory that provokes us to discover the passage of time that can be seen in the lines that the sun and the upper lattice of the cylinder paint on the walls at different times of the day, traces that change their location during the year due to the varying inclination of the sun.

© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz

Taking advantage of the orientation of the plot, the function of the central cylinder is to allow the passage of light to the central space, where the pool is located, however, given its great camber, it provides the space with enough shade during sunrise and sunset to exempt the use of a roof on the terrace, allowing the space to be inhabited below shade most of the day. Its strategic location, right next to the interior social area, achieves the link between both spaces by opening all the sliding doors that separate the interior from the exterior.

© Manolo Solís
© Manolo Solís

On the other side of the social area there is a patio with a large álamo tree from where the project allows the cylinder to be seen from afar, anticipating the surprise that it will be to be below it. Wóolis is a home that has three patios, the first being the most public and the one at the back the most private; among them are three living interior bodies: services, public spaces and private spaces.

© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
© Manolo Solís
© Manolo Solís

Wóolis is an exercise of self-construction, the client was the one who led the work process and coordinated all the actors who participated in it. It is a project that does not pretend to be unique due to its luxurious materials and coatings, on the contrary, it finds that luxury in the rigid sincerity of its elements, giving full prominence to light and its interaction with the project.

© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz

Project gallery

Arkham Projects
