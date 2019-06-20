Beelieve Preeschool of Life / EstudioFernandaOrozco

Architects 3Arquitectura

Location Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Category Kindergarten

Arquitectos a Cargo Rafael Plascencia, Marco García Oswin Guzmán,

Colaboradores​ Juan Carlos Cervantes, Tizoc Reyes

Interiorismo EstudioFernandaOrozco

Area 4950.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonardo Finotti, Casablanca

"The child is made of 100 ways of thinking, playing, talking... and they rob him 99 "Under this premise, the methodology of Reggio Emilia was founded in the sixties by Loris de Malaguzzi. And in 2018 Beelieve Preeschool of Life opens, a Kindergarten in Guadalajara, Jalisco of 4,950 m2 of construction, designed by the firm architects 3Arquitectura and the interior office EstudioFernandaOrozco.

The architecture of the place is organized alternating protected corners and open areas, while the spaces and their furniture are color coded so that each group or atelier has its own DNA. The selection of colors are protagonists in the classrooms and were selected based on the colorimetry and the history of the hierarchy of colors.

To adapt spaces with the development of children, we configure modular furniture with ergonomics and usability methodologies, suitable for different stages of growth. This implied that the measures and dimensions of the furniture designed were suitable for the interaction of the children with the products and the different areas of learning such as mindfulness, mathematics, construction, science, art, among others.

The classrooms are distributed around a central space; The Agora, designed by the architects to create a communal space. An ideal place for meetings, art, and exhibitions.

Both the architecture and the interior design converge with the pedagogy of Reggio Emilia, giving rise to an educational environment full of harmony that awakens in children different emotional and sensory experiences through materiality and nature.