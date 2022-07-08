We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Barajas House / Nomic

Barajas House / Nomic

Save this project
Barajas House / Nomic
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Ariel Serrano

Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior PhotographyBarajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, WindowsBarajas House / Nomic - Exterior PhotographyBarajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Arch+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Nomic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  43
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ariel Serrano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dica, Eb Tecnica, Holcim, Philips, Solvex
  • Lead Architect : Jose Enrique Méndez Gudiño
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior Photography
© Ariel Serrano

Text description provided by the architects. In the limits of San Ignacio, Nayarit, the office had the opportunity to contribute and take a seat at the table for the development of Barajas. There, where self-construction is locality and tradition, seeking an adequate integration with the context and familiarity of the people becomes a complex task due to the various customs collision.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior Photography
© Ariel Serrano

The main script for Barajas was to create a continuous garden around the spaces that followed the rhythm of little Nicky's childhood. These gardens are also arranged to illuminate the spaces of the project and ventilate the hot days in the area. Each corridor of the project has a personal character and each turn in the corner of the continuous patio communicates a different atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Ariel Serrano

All the spaces always connect with a garden in an effort to lengthen them and achieve a diffuse line between exterior and interior. The kitchen, living room, and dining room are united in the same space that finishes its character with the overhead light impregnated in the central patio, this configuration offers a feeling of spaciousness to the reduced 43 m2 of the house.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ariel Serrano
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Ariel Serrano

The intimate spaces are located at the back of the property in a volume that crosses the project with openings following a rhythm that contributes to skewing the general symmetry of Barajas.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariel Serrano
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Image 19 of 19
Axo 2
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior Photography
© Ariel Serrano

The materiality of the project cooperates with the self-constructed environment of the area, exposed concrete, concrete blocks, and metal. The construction of Barajas was a collaborative process with local suppliers and labor that contributed their experience in constructive solutions during and after its delivery.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ariel Serrano
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Image 16 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Interior Photography, Arch
© Ariel Serrano

Part of the perimeter fence is conformed by expanded metal panels and concrete block walls as a noble solution to the windows already built by the neighbors towards Barajas' property. The panels also allow air circulation, as well as pleasant transparency towards the outside where the river and impressive wild vegetation meet.

Save this picture!
Barajas House / Nomic - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ariel Serrano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nomic
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Barajas House / Nomic" [Casa Barajas / Nomic] 08 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985026/barajas-house-nomic> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream