Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Mexico
  5. Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Save
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnPyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior PhotographyPyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, ColumnPyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography, ColumnPyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Museum
Tultepec, Mexico
  • Design Team : Pilar Rico, Daniela Meneses, Andrea Lomelí.
  • Installations : Uriel García
  • Construction : Obras y Caminos BO
  • Client : S.E.D.A.T.U.
  • Program : Museo
  • City : Tultepec
  • Country : Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of a program proposed for the municipality of Tultepec, the State of Mexico. The project concerns a location that is recognized for its work with pyrotechnics at a national and international level for many years. After a thorough study by the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development SEDATU, the needs within the framework of the PMU Urban Improvement Programs were recognized. Under this approach, the Secretariat and the Department of Urban Planners sought to identify areas of interest in the town, thus achieving urban improvement and economic recovery. As part of the request for post-pandemic economic recovery, it was proposed that the local workforce was to be used throughout the construction of the project, in order to generate employment.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque

This Urban Improvement Program has a socio-cultural and educational approach, therefore, the portfolio of possible projects included a museum destined to pay tribute to the main activity of this town, the International Pyrotechnics Fair held every year from March 8 to 14.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 28 of 32
Sketch
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque

In the search to exalt the local identity, a range of diverse spaces were implemented in the museum to appreciate the pyrotechnics and related festivities. In our culture, we can find several spaces of this nature from which we were able to extract their essence and standardize some of their characteristics, such as the amphitheater. In the architectural proposal, the central esplanade of the museum resembles a bullring whose analogy deals with the fact that one of the most representative shows of the fair includes the detonation of "pyrotechnic bulls". The nature of this celebration stands out for being celebrated and held in the open air. The interior space gives a feeling of openness in the route that is achieved by having the interior and exterior exhibition areas attached to each other, as well as having connecting views between the two.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque

The project takes into consideration that the museum could be the site of pyrotechnics outside visiting hours as well, which is why the building was made habitable at all hours by creating a square open to the public, thus providing an area for visitors throughout the day. This square functions as an open space where the public can observe the pyrotechnics regardless of opening hours. To do this, we created an esplanade that rises from the street level where, while ascending, one is able to appreciate the detonation of pyrotechnics while at the same time internalizing the essence of the project, the void.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

The tectonics designed for this project is based solely on slabs and walls. The planes and interstices alert that something will happen in that space, revealing the strength of the building through the gaps. Sonically, the reverberation allows one to enjoy an exhibition that sonically coincides with the flare generated by the pyrotechnics.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Interior Photography, Brick
© Onnis Luque

One of the motivations of the project was to create a space for honoring San Juan de Dios, the patron saint of pyrotechnic craftsmen, who present the pyrotechnics to the saint for protection before detonating them. By celebrating fire in the hollow spaces of the museum, we seek to generate the analogy of a volcano. The cartouches suggest the abstraction of a series of rockets surrounding the void. The building's periphery is discontinuous in order to give a feeling that it is not a built element, directing the focus on the elevated plain instead. In the interstice between the building and the adjoining area, gardens function as a route and a respite from the museography. The museum has a cafeteria that, together with the public square, seeks to generate a meeting point for the community.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Onnis Luque

We work with materials that favor the project and save time by choosing low-maintenance materials, such as red brick, pigmented concrete, and rusty steel. We decided on the tone of the pigmentation taking into account the theme of the place that, being linked to the earth, maintains the identity of the place.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 26 of 32
Modelo

A project that seeks, like our pre-Hispanic culture, to connect its heart with the open sky.

Save this picture!
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor - Image 7 of 32
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tultepec, State of Mexico, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumMexico
Cite: "Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor" [Museo de la Pirotecnia / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor] 14 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992031/pyrotechnics-museum-taller-de-arquitectura-miguel-montor> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags