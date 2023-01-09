Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection

Save this picture! Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

Once again in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles 2022 awards have honored the best achievements in contemporary architecture. A total of 24 projects from different parts of the world have been highlighted paying tribute to innovation, creativity, the reflection of local heritage, eco-efficiency, and the values of social interaction and participation upheld by the United Nations and aligned with the principles of intelligent sustainability considering the ecological, social and cultural impacts that surround the projects.

There were 94 finalists involving the 24 projects selected worldwide in the categories of airports, campuses, stations, and sports facilities, and 70 continental winners in the categories of retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. This year's World Panel of Judges was headed by philosopher Gilles Lipovetsky (France), along with personalities from multiple disciplines such as architects Thom Mayne (USA), Lu Wenyu (China), and Thomas Vonier (USA), designer Jasper Morrison (UK), DJ Charlotte de Witte (Belgium), film director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad - France) and mountaineer Samina Baig (Pakistan).

Below, we present all the global winners.

Airports

Versailles Award 2022

Los Angeles International Airport West Gates Terminal

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Save this picture! Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles Terminal West Gates. Image © Los Angeles World Airports

Special Award Interior

Helsinki Airport Terminal 2 / ALA Architects

Vantaa, Finland

Save this picture! Aeropuerto de Helsinki Terminal 2 / ALA Architects. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

Special Award Exterior

Thessaloniki "Makedonia" Airport Terminal 2

Thessaloniki, Greece

Save this picture! Aeropuerto de Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Terminal 2. Image © Bobotis+Bobotis Architects

Campus

Versailles Award 2022

Marshall Building of the London School of Economics / Grafton Architects

London, United Kingdom

Save this picture! Edificio Marshall de la Escuela de Economía de Londres / Grafton Architects. Image © Nick Kane

Special Award Interior

University of Birmingham Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Save this picture! Universidad de Birmingham Dubai. Image © Yasser Ibrahim

Special Award Exterior

Institute for Political Studies of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas

Paris, France

Save this picture! Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, 1 Saint-Thomas. Image © Martin Argyroglo

Stations

Versailles Award 2022

Expo 2020 Metro Station

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Save this picture! Estación de metro Expo 2020. Image © Petros Zouzoulas

Special Award Interior

Duomo Metro Station

Naples, Italy

Save this picture! Estación de metro Duomo. Image © Roland Halbe for Metropolitana di Napoli SpA

Special Award Exterior

Al Furjan Metro Station

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Save this picture! Estación de metro Al Furjan. Image © Khalid Elsaid

Sports

Versailles Award 2022

TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, OH, USA

Special Award Interior

Tochigi Sports Park East Area / AZUSA SEKKEI + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + ANDO Architectural Design Office

Utsunomiya, Japan

Save this picture! Parque Deportivo Tochigi Zona Este / AZUSA SEKKEI + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + ANDO Architectural Design Office. Image © GANKOHSHA PHOTOGRAPHY & GRAPHIC DESIGN

Special Award Exterior

Al Thumama Stadium

Doha, Qatar

Save this picture! Estadio Al Thumama. Image via Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Shops and Businesses

Versailles Award 2022

Burberry pop-up boutique

Jeju, South Korea

Special Award Interior

Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI

Paris, France

Save this picture! Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI. Image © Guillaume Grasset

Special Award Exterior

Apple The Grove / Foster+Partners

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Save this picture! Apple The Grove / Foster+Partners . Image © Nigel Young, Foster+Partners

Shopping Centres

Versailles Award 2022

La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architects + Lagneau Architects + François Brugel

Paris, France

Save this picture! La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architectes + Lagneau Architectes + François Brugel. Image © Simón García | arqfoto

Special Award Interior

Store Hyundai Seoul / Burdifilek

Seoul, South Korea

Save this picture! Tienda el Hyundai Seúl / Burdifilek. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Special Award Exterior

Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Shanghai, China

Save this picture! Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Hotels

Versailles Award 2022

Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades

Chauth Ka Barwara, India

Save this picture! Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades. Image © Six Senses

Special Award Interior

Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Campos do Jordão, Brazil

Save this picture! Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

Special Award Exterior

DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design

Mile, China

Save this picture! DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design. Image © Ting Wang

Restaurants

Versailles Award 2022

The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects

London, United Kingdom

Save this picture! The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton

Special Award Interior

Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture

Bolzano, Italy

Save this picture! Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture . Image © Alex Filz

Special Award Exterior

ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects

Tvååker, Sweden

Save this picture! ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects . Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Via Prix Versailles 2022.