Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection

Once again in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles 2022 awards have honored the best achievements in contemporary architecture. A total of 24 projects from different parts of the world have been highlighted paying tribute to innovation, creativity, the reflection of local heritage, eco-efficiency, and the values of social interaction and participation upheld by the United Nations and aligned with the principles of intelligent sustainability considering the ecological, social and cultural impacts that surround the projects.
There were 94 finalists involving the 24 projects selected worldwide in the categories of airports, campuses, stations, and sports facilities, and 70 continental winners in the categories of retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. This year's World Panel of Judges was headed by philosopher Gilles Lipovetsky (France), along with personalities from multiple disciplines such as architects Thom Mayne (USA), Lu Wenyu (China), and Thomas Vonier (USA), designer Jasper Morrison (UK), DJ Charlotte de Witte (Belgium), film director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad - France) and mountaineer Samina Baig (Pakistan).
Below, we present all the global winners.
Airports
- Versailles Award 2022
Los Angeles International Airport West Gates Terminal
Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Special Award Interior
Helsinki Airport Terminal 2 / ALA Architects
Vantaa, Finland
- Special Award Exterior
Thessaloniki "Makedonia" Airport Terminal 2
Thessaloniki, Greece
Campus
- Versailles Award 2022
Marshall Building of the London School of Economics / Grafton Architects
London, United Kingdom
- Special Award Interior
University of Birmingham Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Special Award Exterior
Institute for Political Studies of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas
Paris, France
Stations
- Versailles Award 2022
Expo 2020 Metro Station
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Special Award Interior
Duomo Metro Station
Naples, Italy
- Special Award Exterior
Al Furjan Metro Station
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Sports
- Versailles Award 2022
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, OH, USA
- Special Award Interior
Tochigi Sports Park East Area / AZUSA SEKKEI + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + ANDO Architectural Design Office
Utsunomiya, Japan
- Special Award Exterior
Al Thumama Stadium
Doha, Qatar
Shops and Businesses
- Versailles Award 2022
Burberry pop-up boutique
Jeju, South Korea
- Special Award Interior
Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI
Paris, France
- Special Award Exterior
Apple The Grove / Foster+Partners
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Shopping Centres
- Versailles Award 2022
La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architects + Lagneau Architects + François Brugel
Paris, France
- Special Award Interior
Store Hyundai Seoul / Burdifilek
Seoul, South Korea
- Special Award Exterior
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Shanghai, China
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2022
Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades
Chauth Ka Barwara, India
- Special Award Interior
Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
- Special Award Exterior
DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design
Mile, China
Restaurants
- Versailles Award 2022
The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects
London, United Kingdom
- Special Award Interior
Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture
Bolzano, Italy
- Special Award Exterior
ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects
Tvååker, Sweden
Via Prix Versailles 2022.