Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection

Once again in its eighth edition, the Prix Versailles 2022 awards have honored the best achievements in contemporary architecture. A total of 24 projects from different parts of the world have been highlighted paying tribute to innovation, creativity, the reflection of local heritage, eco-efficiency, and the values of social interaction and participation upheld by the United Nations and aligned with the principles of intelligent sustainability considering the ecological, social and cultural impacts that surround the projects.

There were 94 finalists involving the 24 projects selected worldwide in the categories of airports, campuses, stations, and sports facilities, and 70 continental winners in the categories of retail, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. This year's World Panel of Judges was headed by philosopher Gilles Lipovetsky (France), along with personalities from multiple disciplines such as architects Thom Mayne (USA), Lu Wenyu (China), and Thomas Vonier (USA), designer Jasper Morrison (UK), DJ Charlotte de Witte (Belgium), film director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Chad - France) and mountaineer Samina Baig (Pakistan).

Below, we present all the global winners.

Airports

  • Versailles Award 2022

Los Angeles International Airport West Gates Terminal
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 3 of 25
Aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles Terminal West Gates. Image © Los Angeles World Airports

  • Special Award Interior

Helsinki Airport Terminal 2 / ALA Architects
Vantaa, Finland

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 4 of 25
Aeropuerto de Helsinki Terminal 2 / ALA Architects. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

  • Special Award Exterior

Thessaloniki "Makedonia" Airport Terminal 2
Thessaloniki, Greece

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 2 of 25
Aeropuerto de Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Terminal 2. Image © Bobotis+Bobotis Architects

Campus

  • Versailles Award 2022

Marshall Building of the London School of Economics / Grafton Architects
London, United Kingdom

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 13 of 25
Edificio Marshall de la Escuela de Economía de Londres / Grafton Architects. Image © Nick Kane

  • Special Award Interior

University of Birmingham Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 12 of 25
Universidad de Birmingham Dubai. Image © Yasser Ibrahim

  • Special Award Exterior

Institute for Political Studies of Paris, 1 Saint-Thomas
Paris, France

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 11 of 25
Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, 1 Saint-Thomas. Image © Martin Argyroglo

Stations

  • Versailles Award 2022

Expo 2020 Metro Station
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 5 of 25
Estación de metro Expo 2020. Image © Petros Zouzoulas

  • Special Award Interior

Duomo Metro Station
Naples, Italy

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 7 of 25
Estación de metro Duomo. Image © Roland Halbe for Metropolitana di Napoli SpA

  • Special Award Exterior 

Al Furjan Metro Station
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 6 of 25
Estación de metro Al Furjan. Image © Khalid Elsaid

Sports

  • Versailles Award 2022

TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, OH, USA

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 8 of 25
Estadio TQL. Image © Tom Harris

  • Special Award Interior 

Tochigi Sports Park East Area / AZUSA SEKKEI + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + ANDO Architectural Design Office
Utsunomiya, Japan

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 9 of 25
Parque Deportivo Tochigi Zona Este / AZUSA SEKKEI + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + ANDO Architectural Design Office. Image © GANKOHSHA PHOTOGRAPHY & GRAPHIC DESIGN

  • Special Award Exterior

Al Thumama Stadium
Doha, Qatar

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 10 of 25
Estadio Al Thumama. Image via Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Shops and Businesses

  • Versailles Award 2022

Burberry pop-up boutique
Jeju, South Korea

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 17 of 25
Boutique emergente Burberry. Image © Burberry

  • Special Award Interior

Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI
Paris, France

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 19 of 25
Hermès Rive Gauche / RDAI. Image © Guillaume Grasset

  • Special Award Exterior

Apple The Grove / Foster+Partners
Los Angeles, CA, USA

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 18 of 25
Apple The Grove / Foster+Partners . Image © Nigel Young, Foster+Partners

Shopping Centres

  • Versailles Award 2022

La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architects + Lagneau Architects + François Brugel
Paris, France

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 15 of 25
La Samaritaine / SANAA + SRA Architectes + Lagneau Architectes + François Brugel. Image © Simón García | arqfoto

  • Special Award Interior

Store Hyundai Seoul / Burdifilek
Seoul, South Korea

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 20 of 25
Tienda el Hyundai Seúl / Burdifilek. Image © Yongjoon Choi

  • Special Award Exterior

Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Shanghai, China

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 16 of 25
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2022

Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades
Chauth Ka Barwara, India

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 21 of 25
Six Senses Fort Barwara / Mitchell & Eades. Image © Six Senses

  • Special Award Interior

Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura
Campos do Jordão, Brazil

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 25 of 25
Six Senses Botanique / Candida Tabet Arquitetura. Image © Tuca Reinés

  • Special Award Exterior

DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design
Mile, China

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 14 of 25
DongFengYun Hotel Mi’Le – MGallery / Luo Xu, Cheng Chung Design. Image © Ting Wang

Restaurants

  • Versailles Award 2022

The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects
London, United Kingdom

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 23 of 25
The NoMad Restaurant / EPR Architects . Image © Simon Upton

  • Special Award Interior

Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture
Bolzano, Italy

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 22 of 25
Bogen Restaurant / noa* network of architecture . Image © Alex Filz

  • Special Award Exterior

ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects
Tvååker, Sweden

Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection - Image 24 of 25
ÄNG Restaurant / NORM Architects . Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Via Prix Versailles 2022.

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Prix Versailles Announces 24 Winning Entries for the 2022 World Selection" [Prix Versailles anuncia 24 obras ganadoras de la selección mundial 2022] 09 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

