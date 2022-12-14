The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022

It is a great privilege to amplify the voice of architects and other built environment professionals. It is also an enormous challenge as it requires a lot of investigation and time from our content team. However, the effort is gratifying. It puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our field who have been discussing subjects such as cities, metaverse, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors, to mention just a few.

Through video recordings, transcribed conversations, emails, video calls or podcasts, the 2022 interviews show an overview of a year of intense learning in which, once again, we approached an inspiring group of architecture professionals.

To close out the year, we have put together a selection of the best interviews of 2022, divided into topics to facilitate navigation and allow cross-reading on the same subject from different voices.

Environment and Sustainability

No global issue is more urgent than the environment and finding sustainable ways to inhabit the planet. From Mae-ling Loko's research on components made from fungi and agricultural waste to nature-based technologies championed by Julia Watson, all contributions on this subject are welcome — and necessary — if we are to have any future on the planet.

Save this picture! Bobby Johnston and Ruth Mandl. Courtesy of CO Adaptive Architecture

Save this picture! Carlo Ratti and David Basulto. Image © ArchDaily

Save this picture! Courtesy of Squire & Partners + SAWA

Cities and Community

The city is where community life takes place. Or it would if the spaces we design addressed issues such as population growth, social and economic inequality, and the role of public space in people's lives. From the activism of Father Júlio Lancellotti against São Paulo's hostility to the local idiosyncrasies of architectural production in Cuba, everything happens in the urban space.

Save this picture! Photo by Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash

Save this picture! Instalación Tres Esencias / Albor Arquitectos. Image © Albor Arquitectos

Save this picture! Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires. Image Courtesy of Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica, Buenos Aires City Government

Save this picture! Rectoría USAC, Andrés Asturias. Image Courtesy of Raúl Monterroso

Democracy and Equity

Equity means ensuring that all people have access to the same opportunities. Gender identity, race, religion and socioeconomic condition are just some of the issues related to it that have visible effects on the democratization of city spaces. From the lack of authority of certain individuals and buildings to the production of new models and values for the built environment, the interviews gathered in this section offer different points of view on a problem common to cities around the world.

Save this picture! Image © Archivo de la Memoria Trans

Save this picture! Andreas Angelidakis. Image : © Vasilis Karidis / Courtesy of Andreas Angelidakis.

Save this picture! Eva Franch I Gilabert. Image © Fabián Dejtiar

Save this picture! Vivienda cooperativa la Balma / Lacol + Laboqueria. Image © Milena Villalba

Technology and Construction

From the urban scale to the constructive detail, technology is a topic that crosses the discipline, showing up in many of our interviews. Metaverse, BuildTech, 3D printing, prefabrication, and prototyping are all recurrent concepts. Rather than being isolated, they are articulated to address decades-old issues of urban and environmental sustainability.

Save this picture! House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Villota

Save this picture! CL Warehouses / VAGA. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture! House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação. Image © Massimo Failutti

Save this picture! Fran Rivas and Rodrigo Messina. Courtesy of messina | Rivas

Save this picture! Julio Vargas. Image © Diego Vivas Huaccho

Save this picture! Terra e Tuma Arquitetos. Image © ArchDaily

Design and Project Process

Because it condenses so many other areas and is permeable to the influence of other fields, architecture presents a way of doing things that ends up being almost individual for each professional. Thus, it is not surprising that the design process of one architect interests another, which inspires a third and unfolds into critical reflections by a fourth. Talking about practice feeds practice itself. That is why we asked so many architects what inspires them and how they design.

Save this picture! The Endemic House / ESEcolectivo. Image © José de la Torre

Save this picture! Nana Biamah-Ofosu and Bushra Mohamed. Courtesy of Studio NYALI

Save this picture! Oleg Drozdov. Courtesy of Oleg Drozdov

Save this picture! Brazil Pavilion - Expo 2020 Dubai / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ. Image © Joana França

Save this picture! Cassina Innovation House / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image © Joana França

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.