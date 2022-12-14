The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022

It is a great privilege to amplify the voice of architects and other built environment professionals. It is also an enormous challenge as it requires a lot of investigation and time from our content team. However, the effort is gratifying. It puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our field who have been discussing subjects such as cities, metaverse, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors, to mention just a few.
Through video recordings, transcribed conversations, emails, video calls or podcasts, the 2022 interviews show an overview of a year of intense learning in which, once again, we approached an inspiring group of architecture professionals.
To close out the year, we have put together a selection of the best interviews of 2022, divided into topics to facilitate navigation and allow cross-reading on the same subject from different voices.
Environment and Sustainability
No global issue is more urgent than the environment and finding sustainable ways to inhabit the planet. From Mae-ling Loko's research on components made from fungi and agricultural waste to nature-based technologies championed by Julia Watson, all contributions on this subject are welcome — and necessary — if we are to have any future on the planet.
The city is where community life takes place. Or it would if the spaces we design addressed issues such as population growth, social and economic inequality, and the role of public space in people's lives. From the activism of Father Júlio Lancellotti against São Paulo's hostility to the local idiosyncrasies of architectural production in Cuba, everything happens in the urban space.
Democracy and Equity
Equity means ensuring that all people have access to the same opportunities. Gender identity, race, religion and socioeconomic condition are just some of the issues related to it that have visible effects on the democratization of city spaces. From the lack of authority of certain individuals and buildings to the production of new models and values for the built environment, the interviews gathered in this section offer different points of view on a problem common to cities around the world.
Technology and Construction
From the urban scale to the constructive detail, technology is a topic that crosses the discipline, showing up in many of our interviews. Metaverse, BuildTech, 3D printing, prefabrication, and prototyping are all recurrent concepts. Rather than being isolated, they are articulated to address decades-old issues of urban and environmental sustainability.
Design and Project Process
Because it condenses so many other areas and is permeable to the influence of other fields, architecture presents a way of doing things that ends up being almost individual for each professional. Thus, it is not surprising that the design process of one architect interests another, which inspires a third and unfolds into critical reflections by a fourth. Talking about practice feeds practice itself. That is why we asked so many architects what inspires them and how they design.
