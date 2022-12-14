Submit a Project Advertise
World
The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022

It is a great privilege to amplify the voice of architects and other built environment professionals. It is also an enormous challenge as it requires a lot of investigation and time from our content team. However, the effort is gratifying. It puts us in contact with some of the most prominent talents in our field who have been discussing subjects such as cities, metaverse, community, environment, democracy, sustainability, building technology and interiors, to mention just a few.

Through video recordings, transcribed conversations, emails, video calls or podcasts, the 2022 interviews show an overview of a year of intense learning in which, once again, we approached an inspiring group of architecture professionals.

To close out the year, we have put together a selection of the best interviews of 2022, divided into topics to facilitate navigation and allow cross-reading on the same subject from different voices.

Environment and Sustainability

No global issue is more urgent than the environment and finding sustainable ways to inhabit the planet. From Mae-ling Loko's research on components made from fungi and agricultural waste to nature-based technologies championed by Julia Watson, all contributions on this subject are welcome — and necessary — if we are to have any future on the planet.

CO Adaptive Architecture: The Road to Net Zero Architecture

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 17 of 37
Bobby Johnston and Ruth Mandl. Courtesy of CO Adaptive Architecture

Julia Watson: Nature-based Technologies and Radical Materials

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 2 of 37
Julia Watson. Image © Trevor Owsley

Mae-ling Lokko: Returning the Building to the Soil

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 14 of 37
Mae-ling Lokko. Image : © Courtney Sofiah Yates

Carlo Ratti: Architecture and Design at Large

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 15 of 37
Carlo Ratti and David Basulto. Image © ArchDaily

Squire & Partners, SAWA and Buro Happold: Design, Engineering and Local Resources

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 18 of 37
Courtesy of Squire & Partners + SAWA

Mario Cucinella: Designing with Nature

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 3 of 37
Mario Cucinella. Image © ArchDaily

Cities and Community

The city is where community life takes place. Or it would if the spaces we design addressed issues such as population growth, social and economic inequality, and the role of public space in people's lives. From the activism of Father Júlio Lancellotti against São Paulo's hostility to the local idiosyncrasies of architectural production in Cuba, everything happens in the urban space.

Father Júlio Lancellotti: Cities' Hostility and Hospitality

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 25 of 37
Photo by Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash

Albor Arquitectos: The Challenge of Building in Cuba

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 23 of 37
Instalación Tres Esencias / Albor Arquitectos. Image © Albor Arquitectos

Winners of the UIA 2030 Award: Inclusive, Safe, Resilient, and Sustainable Cities

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 22 of 37
Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires. Image Courtesy of Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica, Buenos Aires City Government

Raúl Monterroso: The Architectural Values of Guatemala

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 33 of 37
Rectoría USAC, Andrés Asturias. Image Courtesy of Raúl Monterroso

Democracy and Equity

Equity means ensuring that all people have access to the same opportunities. Gender identity, race, religion and socioeconomic condition are just some of the issues related to it that have visible effects on the democratization of city spaces. From the lack of authority of certain individuals and buildings to the production of new models and values for the built environment, the interviews gathered in this section offer different points of view on a problem common to cities around the world.

Adam Nathaniel Furman: Queer Spaces and Other Possibilities Within Architecture

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 11 of 37
Image © Archivo de la Memoria Trans

Andreas Angelidakis: Unauthorized Buildings and Individuals

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 9 of 37
Andreas Angelidakis. Image : © Vasilis Karidis / Courtesy of Andreas Angelidakis.

Urban Radicals: Authorship to the Public

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 10 of 37
Roly Poly. Image © Luke O'Donovan

Eva Franch i Gilabert: The Production of New Models With New Values

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 12 of 37
Eva Franch I Gilabert. Image © Fabián Dejtiar

Laboqueria: About the Proposal for Cooperative Relations

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 13 of 37
Vivienda cooperativa la Balma / Lacol + Laboqueria. Image © Milena Villalba

Naomi Hoogervorst: Democratization of Design

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 16 of 37
Courtesy of ONU-Habitat

Technology and Construction

From the urban scale to the constructive detail, technology is a topic that crosses the discipline, showing up in many of our interviews. Metaverse, BuildTech, 3D printing, prefabrication, and prototyping are all recurrent concepts. Rather than being isolated, they are articulated to address decades-old issues of urban and environmental sustainability.

El Sindicato: Architecture as a Tool

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 26 of 37
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Villota

VAGA: Reducing Cost Without Sacrificing Quality

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 27 of 37
CL Warehouses / VAGA. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Rafic Jorge Farah: The Poetry of Cyclopean Concrete

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 31 of 37
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação. Image © Massimo Failutti

messina | rivas: About Drawing, Designing and Building

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 32 of 37
Fran Rivas and Rodrigo Messina. Courtesy of messina | Rivas

Shigeru Ban: About the Resources to Build In Scarcity

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 29 of 37
Shigeru Ban. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

David Weir-McCall: Gaming and the Digitization of the Built Environment

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 30 of 37
David Weir-McCall. Image © Epic Games

FAR: Generative Project for the Metaverse

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 24 of 37
SOLIDS. Courtesy of FAR

Julio Vargas Neumann: The Future of Reinforced Concrete

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 34 of 37
Julio Vargas. Image © Diego Vivas Huaccho

Gustavo Utrabo: Imprecision, Context and Design Process

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 28 of 37
Gustavo Utrabo. Image © ArchDaily

Terra e Tuma: The Architectural Craftsmanship

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 37 of 37
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos. Image © ArchDaily

Design and Project Process

Because it condenses so many other areas and is permeable to the influence of other fields, architecture presents a way of doing things that ends up being almost individual for each professional. Thus, it is not surprising that the design process of one architect interests another, which inspires a third and unfolds into critical reflections by a fourth. Talking about practice feeds practice itself. That is why we asked so many architects what inspires them and how they design.

EseColectivo: The Search for Efficiency and Their Work in Ecuador

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 5 of 37
The Endemic House / ESEcolectivo. Image © José de la Torre

Daniel Libeskind: About Narratives and the Reason to Build

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 20 of 37
Daniel Libeskind. Image © Stefan Ruiz

Studio NYALI: Architects' Role as Translators

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 7 of 37
Nana Biamah-Ofosu and Bushra Mohamed. Courtesy of Studio NYALI

Matias del Campo: Post-Human Aesthetics in Architecture

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 8 of 37
Matias del Campo. Image © SPAN

Oleg Drozdov: A Practice That Leads to Discoveries

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 21 of 37
Oleg Drozdov. Courtesy of Oleg Drozdov

Ceren Arslan: Architectural Visualizations and the Construction of Storytellings

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 4 of 37
Image © Ceren Arslan

Gabriela Carrillo: A Commonplace Between Brazil and Mexico

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 6 of 37
Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Boris Noir

Boonserm Premthada: Awareness Makes us Human

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 19 of 37
Boonserm Premthada. Image © ArchDaily

Ben-Avid: Project, Drawings and Words

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 36 of 37
Brazil Pavilion - Expo 2020 Dubai / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ. Image © Joana França

Laurent Troost: Creating Architecture in Manaus

The Best Architecture Interviews of 2022 - Image 35 of 37
Cassina Innovation House / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image © Joana França

