On Inclusive, Safe, Resilient, and Sustainable Cities: In Conversation with the Winners of the UIA 2030 Award

The first edition of the UIA 2030 Award celebrated projects that contribute to the delivery of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Located in Germany, Hong Kong, Argentina, Bangladesh, and China, the winning interventions were announced during the eleventh session of the World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland. Organized by the International Union of Architects (UIA), together with the UN-HABITAT, the award program gathered 125 submissions in 40 countries.

ArchDaily had the chance to talk to the winners behind the acclaimed architecture, to discuss furthermore the interventions and certain specificities of each and every project. In addition, the winning teams shared their upcoming and ongoing architectural endeavors as well as their point of view on the importance of architects engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Watch below our 5 interviews with the winners of each category.

Category 2: Improving Energy Efficiency

In Conversation with Peter Geiger and Dr. Jorg Heiler: Founders of Heilergeiger Architekten und Stadtplaner BDA on the Karoline Goldhofer Daycare Centre

Category 3: Adequate, Safe & Affordable Housing

In Conversation with Maggie and Mark Kingsley, co-founders of Domat on the Home modification for low-income Families

Category 4: Participatory, Land-Use Efficient & Inclusive Planning

In Conversation with Joaquin Lavelli, from the Special Project Unit Barrio Padre Carlos Mugica on the Housing Upcycle Program, Barrio Mugica of Buenos Aires

Category 5: Access to Green & Public Space

In Conversation with Suhailey Farzana, Khondaker Hasibul Kabir co-founders of Co.Creation.Architects and Rubaiya Nasrin from POCAA on the Co-creation of Urban Spaces by the Nobogonga River in Bangladesh

Category 6: Utilizing Local Materials

In Conversation with Peter Hasdell and Kuo Kuo Jze Yi, co-founders of Insitu Project on the House of Dreams

The jurors picked a winner per section, yet were unable to identify an overall winner in the first category, the open category, and chose instead to recognize six projects as Highly Commended.

For more information, you can check the UIA finalists gallery, the UIA videos of the projects, as well as the ArchDaily playlist of the interviews.