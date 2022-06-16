On Designing with Nature and the 2022 Salone del Mobile: In Conversation with Mario Cucinella

For its 60th and first post-pandemic edition, the Salone del Mobile.Milano was back in full force following two years of setbacks and alternations between digital and physical events. The week-long exhibition, which welcomed over 262,000 visitors from across the world, highlighted the opportunities of environmental consciousness, inviting designers to adopt and reinforce the values of sustainability in the long term, support the protection of human rights, and promote environmental responsibility through design.

One of the most anticipated installations within the Fiera was a centerpiece by Italian architect Mario Cucinella titled “Design With Nature”. The large-scale installation demonstrated the various ways people can improve their relationship with nature, inviting visitors to eat, drink, converse, and work in a piazza-inspired space. During Milan Design Week, ArchDaily had the chance to speak with the architect to discuss the concept behind his installation, the relationship between the city of Milano and Salone, and the importance of valuing our natural resources.

+ 16

Cucinella explains how his installations answers the question of "what does sustainability mean in an exhibition", and what the term ecosystem means to his professional practice and architecture in general. The architect shares how the furniture industry and its production process in Milan is a big contributor to the ongoing environmental challenges, and how Design with Nature offers solutions in terms of material and manufacturing by using the city as a mine. Along with discussions about the event and installation, Cucinella shared his latest ongoing local and international projects and how they also borrow elements from nature.

