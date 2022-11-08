Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments

Save this picture! Edificio de viviendas YPY 1731 / Arqtipo + Paola Castelnuovo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

The search for outdoor spaces in dense city dwellings has become for some a necessity and for others a requirement to be fulfilled. In short, it is one of the most sought-after commissions that architects around the world receive on a daily basis. Beyond the fact that this phenomenon has been accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic, since their origins, these expansion spaces have been conceived not only to increase the use of natural lighting and ventilation but also to promote the indoor-outdoor relationship, giving the possibility to accommodate various uses and functions even when square meters are scarce or when the connection with nature is glimpsed far over the horizon.

Walking through the city of Buenos Aires, it is evident to observe in an innumerable number of buildings the arrangement of linear balconies of about one meter deep on their facades. Using different materials in their floorings, ceilings, and railings, these spaces compose the language of a city where the old coexists with the new, where one architectural style overlaps with another, and where each building reflects a particular historical context or regulation.

The truth is that there are different design strategies that, by applying variations on scales, proportions, shapes, heights and other variables, make it possible to generate outdoor meeting and rest spaces, opening up a range of opportunities to develop different activities in accordance with the needs of their users. ODA's ZETA residential building, currently under construction, proposes to reimagine the language of residential buildings in Buenos Aires.

In the following, we propose three possible categories to analyze the role of balconies in apartment typologies within Buenos Aires and to understand what strategies can be implemented to improve the well-being and comfort of their interiors.

Towards the dematerialization of balconies

What differentiates a balcony from a terrace? Are we on the way to replacing one space with another? It is probably not only a question of proportions but also of factors such as levels, equipment, complementary uses, and other conditions to determine their differences. There is a large number of buildings that are considering breaking or, better said, dematerializing that strip layout so characteristic of Argentinean housing in order to propose spaces of greater use in the apartments that adapt to the needs of their users, contemplating from the most favorable orientations to the best visuals.

Offset vs repetition

At the moment of turning the initial ideas of a building on the table, there are several architects who seek to break with the repetition in height of floor by floor. The proposal of a disarticulated language where the interchange between the different heights and field dimensions are applied based on programmatic and building criteria, etc. is presented as an alternative that, on many occasions, can be capable of linking building masses or volumetrics that had no relationship with each other. The interruption in the rhythm of a façade, either through longitudinal or transversal offset operations, perforations or completion, produces quality spaces that differentiate one from another.

Integration in the volumetry

Instead of designing the balconies outside the building volume, the idea of integrating the outdoor expansion spaces within the volumetry itself is another strategy that is often used to expand the interior spaces of the houses or to compose a single piece where the enclosure takes center stage, among many other reasons.

