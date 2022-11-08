Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments

The search for outdoor spaces in dense city dwellings has become for some a necessity and for others a requirement to be fulfilled. In short, it is one of the most sought-after commissions that architects around the world receive on a daily basis. Beyond the fact that this phenomenon has been accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic, since their origins, these expansion spaces have been conceived not only to increase the use of natural lighting and ventilation but also to promote the indoor-outdoor relationship, giving the possibility to accommodate various uses and functions even when square meters are scarce or when the connection with nature is glimpsed far over the horizon.
Walking through the city of Buenos Aires, it is evident to observe in an innumerable number of buildings the arrangement of linear balconies of about one meter deep on their facades. Using different materials in their floorings, ceilings, and railings, these spaces compose the language of a city where the old coexists with the new, where one architectural style overlaps with another, and where each building reflects a particular historical context or regulation.
The truth is that there are different design strategies that, by applying variations on scales, proportions, shapes, heights and other variables, make it possible to generate outdoor meeting and rest spaces, opening up a range of opportunities to develop different activities in accordance with the needs of their users. ODA's ZETA residential building, currently under construction, proposes to reimagine the language of residential buildings in Buenos Aires.
In the following, we propose three possible categories to analyze the role of balconies in apartment typologies within Buenos Aires and to understand what strategies can be implemented to improve the well-being and comfort of their interiors.
Towards the dematerialization of balconies
What differentiates a balcony from a terrace? Are we on the way to replacing one space with another? It is probably not only a question of proportions but also of factors such as levels, equipment, complementary uses, and other conditions to determine their differences. There is a large number of buildings that are considering breaking or, better said, dematerializing that strip layout so characteristic of Argentinean housing in order to propose spaces of greater use in the apartments that adapt to the needs of their users, contemplating from the most favorable orientations to the best visuals.
RH+ Building / RBK arquitectura
- Year: 2022
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Commodore Apartment Building / Planta
- Year: 2019
- Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Urban Style 2 Building / F2M Arquitectos
- Year: 2019
- Location: Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Offset vs repetition
At the moment of turning the initial ideas of a building on the table, there are several architects who seek to break with the repetition in height of floor by floor. The proposal of a disarticulated language where the interchange between the different heights and field dimensions are applied based on programmatic and building criteria, etc. is presented as an alternative that, on many occasions, can be capable of linking building masses or volumetrics that had no relationship with each other. The interruption in the rhythm of a façade, either through longitudinal or transversal offset operations, perforations or completion, produces quality spaces that differentiate one from another.
Gamarra 1245 Building / LST Arquitectura
- Year: 2022
- Location: Parque Chas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
BTE 05 Building / Bustamante Arq
- Year: 2020
- Location: Castelar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Ciudad Building / from Puerto Sardin Arquitectos + Arquitectonika
- Year: 2020
- Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Integration in the volumetry
Instead of designing the balconies outside the building volume, the idea of integrating the outdoor expansion spaces within the volumetry itself is another strategy that is often used to expand the interior spaces of the houses or to compose a single piece where the enclosure takes center stage, among many other reasons.
5 Houses / AEC arquitectura
- Year: 2022
- Location: City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Damero Building / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
- Year: 2021
- Location: Campana, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Housing Building Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud
- Year: 2020
- Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Donado Building / moarqs
- Year: 2019
- Location: Saavedra, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Urdininea 1660 Building / Hermanos Goldenberg
- Year: 2019
- Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Conde Housing – Entreverdes Colegiales / Estudio Abramzon + Estudio ZZarq
- Year: 2019
- Location: Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti
- Year: 2018
- Year: Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Aráoz Residential Building 967 / BAAG
- Year: 2018
- Location: Villa Crespo, Buenos Aires, Argentina