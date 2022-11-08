Submit a Project Advertise
World
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments

The search for outdoor spaces in dense city dwellings has become for some a necessity and for others a requirement to be fulfilled. In short, it is one of the most sought-after commissions that architects around the world receive on a daily basis. Beyond the fact that this phenomenon has been accentuated during the Covid-19 pandemic, since their origins, these expansion spaces have been conceived not only to increase the use of natural lighting and ventilation but also to promote the indoor-outdoor relationship, giving the possibility to accommodate various uses and functions even when square meters are scarce or when the connection with nature is glimpsed far over the horizon.

Walking through the city of Buenos Aires, it is evident to observe in an innumerable number of buildings the arrangement of linear balconies of about one meter deep on their facades. Using different materials in their floorings, ceilings, and railings, these spaces compose the language of a city where the old coexists with the new, where one architectural style overlaps with another, and where each building reflects a particular historical context or regulation.

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 10 of 29
Edificio damero / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura

The truth is that there are different design strategies that, by applying variations on scales, proportions, shapes, heights and other variables, make it possible to generate outdoor meeting and rest spaces, opening up a range of opportunities to develop different activities in accordance with the needs of their users. ODA's ZETA residential building, currently under construction, proposes to reimagine the language of residential buildings in Buenos Aires.

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 29 of 29
Edificio ROT Lavalle 497 / CRBN | Carbone Arquitectos. Image © Bruto Studio

In the following, we propose three possible categories to analyze the role of balconies in apartment typologies within Buenos Aires and to understand what strategies can be implemented to improve the well-being and comfort of their interiors.

Towards the dematerialization of balconies

 What differentiates a balcony from a terrace? Are we on the way to replacing one space with another? It is probably not only a question of proportions but also of factors such as levels, equipment, complementary uses, and other conditions to determine their differences. There is a large number of buildings that are considering breaking or, better said, dematerializing that strip layout so characteristic of Argentinean housing in order to propose spaces of greater use in the apartments that adapt to the needs of their users, contemplating from the most favorable orientations to the best visuals.

RH+ Building / RBK arquitectura

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 2 of 29
Edificio RH+ / RBK arquitectura. Image © Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 3 of 29
Planta - Segundo nivel. Edificio RH+ / RBK arquitectura. Image

Commodore Apartment Building / Planta

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 25 of 29
Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 26 of 29
Plantas. Edificio Commodore / Planta. Image

Urban Style 2 Building / F2M Arquitectos

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 27 of 29
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 28 of 29
Planta - Tercer nivel. Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image

Offset vs repetition

At the moment of turning the initial ideas of a building on the table, there are several architects who seek to break with the repetition in height of floor by floor. The proposal of a disarticulated language where the interchange between the different heights and field dimensions are applied based on programmatic and building criteria, etc. is presented as an alternative that, on many occasions, can be capable of linking building masses or volumetrics that had no relationship with each other. The interruption in the rhythm of a façade, either through longitudinal or transversal offset operations, perforations or completion, produces quality spaces that differentiate one from another.

Gamarra 1245 Building / LST Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 23 of 29
Edificio Gamarra 1245 / LST Arquitectura. Image © Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 24 of 29
Edificio Gamarra 1245 / LST Arquitectura. Image

BTE 05 Building / Bustamante Arq

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 21 of 29
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 22 of 29
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image

Ciudad Building / from Puerto Sardin Arquitectos + Arquitectonika

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 19 of 29
Edificio Ciudad / del Puerto Sardin Arquitectos + Arquitectonika. Image © Albano García
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 20 of 29
Edificio Ciudad / del Puerto Sardin Arquitectos + Arquitectonika. Image

Integration in the volumetry

Instead of designing the balconies outside the building volume, the idea of integrating the outdoor expansion spaces within the volumetry itself is another strategy that is often used to expand the interior spaces of the houses or to compose a single piece where the enclosure takes center stage, among many other reasons.

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura

  • Year: 2022
  • Location: City Bell, La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 12 of 29
5 casas / AEC arquitectura. Image © Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 13 of 29
5 casas / AEC arquitectura. Image

Damero Building / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 9 of 29
Edificio damero / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 11 of 29
Edificio damero / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura. Image

Housing Building Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 18 of 29
Edificio de viviendas Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Donado Building / moarqs

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 7 of 29
Edificio Donado 4432 / moarqs. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 8 of 29
Edificio Donado 4432 / moarqs. Image

Urdininea 1660 Building / Hermanos Goldenberg

  • Year: 2019
  • Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 6 of 29
Edificio Urdininea 1660 / Hermanos Goldenberg. Image © Guido Chouela

Conde Housing – Entreverdes Colegiales / Estudio Abramzon + Estudio ZZarq

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 4 of 29
Edificio Conde – Entreverdes Colegiales / Estudio Abramzon + Estudio ZZarq. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 5 of 29
Edificio Conde – Entreverdes Colegiales / Estudio Abramzon + Estudio ZZarq. Image

Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 14 of 29
Edificio Donado 2325 / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 15 of 29
Edificio Donado 2325 / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti. Image

Aráoz Residential Building 967 / BAAG

  • Year: 2018
  • Location: Villa Crespo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 16 of 29
Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Balconies in Buenos Aires: Design Strategies in Apartments - Image 17 of 29
Aráoz 967 / BAAG. Image

