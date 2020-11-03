Conde Housing – Entreverdes Colegiales / Estudio Abramzon + Estudio ZZarq

+ 36

Developer: Hormigaz

Lead Architects: Diego Abramzon, Claudio Zlotnik , Daniel Gimpelewicz

Design Team: Gerardo Guagnino, Nelson Korenblum, Nancy Bosi, Juan Savone, Gisela Heffes, Sofia Grau, Ana Carolina Zunino, Celina Weidmann, Carolina Baraldo, Marcos Tonelli, Leonardo Epelman, Belen Britos, Martin Mastrantonio, Luisina Bartolucci, Mauricio Di Candia, Nicolas Oro, Juan Dillon, Debora Luna, Mariana Sotelo, Marcos Marzoratti, Agustin Guzman, Solcire Vega

Landscaping: Andrea Piperata

City: Colegiales

Country: Argentina

“Entreverdes Colegiales" it is located in the intersection between VirreyOlaguer y Feliu and Conde on the site of an old factory with a development of 26 meters from one side and the other a with a front of 17.32 meters. The property of 5 lots of land with an exit to both streets forming an ´L´ shape, is completed as a particular feature, one section is introduced linearly and parallel to the courtyard.

The building is conformed by three blocks: two on Virrey Olager y Feliu (Northwest) and Conde (Southwest); and on the other hand, one part gets into the center of the block and takes advantage of air and views facing Northeast. The central courtyard, the vertical and horizontal circulation elements are the main protagonists of the building.

The central courtyard, with a swimming pool and a deck made of lapacho wood, conform a meeting place found in the first level. This resource gives more value to it, decreases the scale of the building, expands the space, and improves the sunlight through all the area. Underneath this patio on ground floor, the multiuse room, the gymnasium, part of the garage can be found. The rest of the garage is in the basement.

The main material of the building is concrete, stony, and gray. The masonry was finished with textured plaster to match the concrete and the metal elements such as railings were also painted with this aesthetic. This neutral color palette allows natural elements to shine the fullest and to be the main protagonists of the building: wood, water, plants, and the light that reveals the intersection between engineering and sculpture.

Towards the street, a system of vertical sunshade with an irregular rhythm, helps to protect the building from the Western sun and provides privacy. The building rises on Conde Street giving a different response to the concerns of its neighbors, on the North it takes the municipal line and a height of 12 meters, on the South it withdraws and rises to 15 meters. On the West side it takes the lines of the corner building again and finally on the East it adopts a friendly scale with the existing houses, waiting for the natural growth proposed by the current urban regulations.

In the interior, long horizontal bridges separate the building by slashes that structure the space of the central patio, being the vehicle of light, air and green. On the east side, the bridges cross in front of the elevator block and the staircase, the morning sun vibrates in the central courtyard with a game of shadows and reflections over the water mirror. In the open spaces, the climate, the vegetation, the aromas are present with no interruption from the street to the entrance of each apartment. Units enjoy generous expansions; also, the accessible terraces have views to the treetops and neighbor’s roof.

The lucky scale of this Buenos Aires neighborhood, the light, the visuals, the sound, the atmosphere, is the conceptual material with which we project this building and we want to transmit for life in Entreverdes.