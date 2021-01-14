Donado Building / moarqs

+ 28

Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors • DTL, Argentina Architects: moarqs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 796 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographer: Javier Agustín Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project ALPOLIC PERI Acnidar , Grupo Edfan , Hydro , Loma Negra , VASA Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Ignacio Montaldo

Construcción Y Desarrollo: EDFAN S.A.

Collaborators: Oscar Garcia, SofíaTomaselli, Angel Tundis, Christian Dragan

Render: Jerónimo Bailat

Models: Adele Guerri, Ayumi Oshiro

Structure: German Comas, Fernando Saludas

Soil Mechanics: Eugenio Mendiguren

Sanitary Engineer: Eduardo Gamulin

Electrical Engineering: Daniel Milito

Lighting: Veronica La Cruz

Thermomechanical, Electrical And Special Systems Engineering: Hector Parma

Aluminium Joinery: Fernando Aragona. Alucon

City: DTL

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a small collective housing building in the city of Buenos Aires on an urban plot of 8.66 meters wide and 33 meters deep. The project works with an independent concrete structure where columns and beams are hidden in the different wall enclosures such as the dividing wall and the interior divisions that organize the housing units. A vertical patio in the center of the plant organizes the circulation and access from an illuminated space with a tree in the center that will grow up every year and manifesting the cycle of the seasons from the change of color of the leaves. The material and color palette is very simple and seeks the greatest possible continuity between the interior and the exterior.

The search for a flat facade on the urban front produces the incorporation of the expansions into the volume itself by adding another “atmosphere” within the small rooms. These “interior” balconies are distributed in “tresbolillo” to reinforce the proposal of a plan without continuity solution. The façade is completely insulated and then protected with an aluminum cladding that materializes a 15cm deep fabric that reinforces the visualization of the metric of the module that conforms it and proposes a visual composition from the deep shade in the three steps of the balconies and the short shadow of the weft that makes up the lining.

The other material with which the project is constructed are the reflections of the large glazed cloths that, far from being transparent, produce a reflective solid that varies all the time with the different types of light they receive throughout the day and are opposed to the deep shadow of the balconies.

