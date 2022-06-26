We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Concrete5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Interior Photography5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Interior Photography+ 34

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing, Apartments
City Bell, Argentina
  Architects: AEC arquitectura
  Area: 680
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluar, FV GRIFERIAS, Grupo Anacleto, Murvi, Roca Argentina, Sanitarios Ferrum
  Architects In Charge: Paula Ahets Etcheberry, Francisco Cartasegna
  Construction: Sergio Arrua
  Climate Installations: La Plata Clima
  City: City Bell
  Country: Argentina
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. La Plata is going through a process of constant expansion that grows beyond its original boundaries and extends to the cities that form the Gran La Plata area.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The houses are located in City Bell, originally a peripheral garden neighborhood, consisting of weekend homes and small farms, nowadays it has been consolidated as an autonomous center.

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Concrete
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Architecture must be able to respond to increase density in an environment characterized by the void. 

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The project takes shape on a single volume elevated from the ground. As a result, the ground floor, through outdoor and semi-covered spaces, makes a transition between the street, the access, and the rear garden, and remits to the characteristics of suburban housing.  Each unit has its own private access from the street, pedestrian and vehicular, its spaces of expansion to front and counter-front, which gives a sense of unique housing in the use beyond the form that groups them.

5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
5 Houses / AEC arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Transversal Section
Transversal Section
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The high volume achieves long views of the wooded environment through large glazed window walls that erase the boundary between interior and exterior.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Services and circulations are grouped on a narrow side of the unit plan. This operation provides flexibility to the rest of the main areas of use of the house, connecting both open areas: front and rear garden, gaining in this process cross ventilation.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Facade Detail
Facade Detail
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Towards the Northwest a double façade creates a space of expansion that provides climate protection, hiding the visuals from the street and generating a dialogue with the existing classic brick constructions of the environment.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project location

Address: City Bell, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

AEC arquitectura
Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments, Argentina
Cite: "5 Houses / AEC arquitectura" [5 casas / AEC arquitectura] 26 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

