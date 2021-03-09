Housing Building Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud

+ 46

Project Team: Ana Sol Smud, Alberto Smud, Pilar Esnagola, Sasha Molczadzki, Camila Jalife, Florencia Lopez Iriquin

Lighting: Pablo Pizarro

Construction: Alberto Smud

Interior Design: Agustina Gentili

Art Direction: Marilina Martignone

City: Belgrano

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sucre building is located in Belgrano residential neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, in a two-front lot.

From its origin the Project was conceived from three central core topics: The relationship between the gathering spaces and resting areas, the link between the experiences in covered spaces and the traditionally open areas, and the possible gradual dialogues between transparency and opacity, that is created in the building's front, with a profound interior.

The building’s plan consists of two apartments per floor. In them, gathering areas (living room and integrated kitchen) were thought to be facing the front, whilst the backside of the building was destined to the bedrooms. The plan design enhances shared experiences encouraging new forms of creating intimacy, not only by its distribution but also the size attribution for each space.

Each living room takes the whole unit width and links with carpentry that enables the balcony fusion, creating a new transitional space between the open and the covered, between the outside and the inside.