World
  Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans

In large cities, it is becoming increasingly common to find buildings that are capable of admitting different configurations and layouts in their internal spaces. Towards the end of the 1960s, duplex typologies began to appear in buildings in the city of Buenos Aires, when the Building Code allowed them to be located in the obligatory setbacks of the upper floors.

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 5 of 33
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

The challenge of making the most of the buildable surface area involves architects who seek to contemplate new uses, time flows and other factors in order to achieve habitable spaces that meet the needs of their users and have the lighting and ventilation that is required. Within the province of Buenos Aires, flats are classified according to the number of rooms they have, ranging from a single room to two, three, four or more rooms.

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 18 of 33
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro

In accordance with the concept of the term duplex, which refers to flats distributed over two levels, on this occasion we will present 15 projects whose floor plan distribution forms double-height spaces, capable of linking different programmes and resolving circulation or accessibility to outdoor spaces while promoting contact with the surrounding environment.

8 Houses Complex / Estudio Mola

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 9 of 33
Complejo 8 casas / Estudio Mola. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 31 of 33
Complejo 8 casas / Estudio Mola - Planta primera

Building BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 8 of 33
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 29 of 33
Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq - Planta quinto nivel

Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 2 of 33
Edificio Quesada 3155 / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn. Image © Albano García
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 24 of 33
Edificio Quesada 3155 / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn - Planta baja

Housing Av. Lincoln / bakro

  • Location: Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 11 of 33
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 28 of 33
Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro

Achalay Building / Panorama Estudio

  • Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 16 of 33
Edificio Achalay / Panorama Estudio. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 33 of 33
Edificio Achalay / Panorama Estudio

SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 13 of 33
SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos. Image © Albano García
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 30 of 33
SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos - Planta cuarto nivel

Franklin 684 Residential Building / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 12 of 33
Edificio Franklin 684 / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 19 of 33
Edificio Franklin 684 / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos - Planta nivel 1

Urdininea 1660 Building / Hermanos Goldenberg

  • Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 10 of 33
Edificio Urdininea 1660 / Hermanos Goldenberg. Image © Guido Chouela
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 27 of 33
Edificio Urdininea 1660 / Hermanos Goldenberg - Planta segundo nivel

Urban Style 2 Building / F2M Arquitectos

  • Location: Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 4 of 33
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 20 of 33
Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos - Planta 3er nivel

Superi 3226 Housing / Alonso&Crippa

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 17 of 33
Viviendas Superi 3226 / Alonso&Crippa. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 21 of 33
Viviendas Superi 3226 / Alonso&Crippa - Planta 02

VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 6 of 33
Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 25 of 33
Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo - Planta Tercer Piso

La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 3 of 33
Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 32 of 33
Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 7 of 33
Edificio Bonpland / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 22 of 33
Edificio Bonpland / Adamo Faiden

Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 14 of 33
Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat. Image © Albano García
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 23 of 33
Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat - Planta baja

Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos

Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 15 of 33
Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos. Image © Albano García
Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans - Image 26 of 33
Ibera 1937 / KLM Arquitectos

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans" 31 Aug 2022.

