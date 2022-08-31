Duplex Flats in Buenos Aires: 15 Examples of Floor Plans

Save this picture! Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

In large cities, it is becoming increasingly common to find buildings that are capable of admitting different configurations and layouts in their internal spaces. Towards the end of the 1960s, duplex typologies began to appear in buildings in the city of Buenos Aires, when the Building Code allowed them to be located in the obligatory setbacks of the upper floors.

Save this picture! Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

The challenge of making the most of the buildable surface area involves architects who seek to contemplate new uses, time flows and other factors in order to achieve habitable spaces that meet the needs of their users and have the lighting and ventilation that is required. Within the province of Buenos Aires, flats are classified according to the number of rooms they have, ranging from a single room to two, three, four or more rooms.

Save this picture! Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro

In accordance with the concept of the term duplex, which refers to flats distributed over two levels, on this occasion we will present 15 projects whose floor plan distribution forms double-height spaces, capable of linking different programmes and resolving circulation or accessibility to outdoor spaces while promoting contact with the surrounding environment.

Location: Castelar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Castelar, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2021

Save this picture! Complejo 8 casas / Estudio Mola. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture! Complejo 8 casas / Estudio Mola - Planta primera

Location: Castelar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Castelar, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture! Edificio BTE 05 / Bustamante Arq - Planta quinto nivel

Location: Coghlan, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Coghlan, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Edificio Quesada 3155 / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn. Image © Albano García

Save this picture! Edificio Quesada 3155 / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn - Planta baja

Location: Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Save this picture! Viviendas en Av Lincoln / bakro

Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Edificio Achalay / Panorama Estudio. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos. Image © Albano García

Save this picture! SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos - Planta cuarto nivel

Location: Caballito, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Caballito, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Edificio Franklin 684 / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture! Edificio Franklin 684 / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos - Planta nivel 1

Location: Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Villa Ortúzar, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Edificio Urdininea 1660 / Hermanos Goldenberg. Image © Guido Chouela

Save this picture! Edificio Urdininea 1660 / Hermanos Goldenberg - Planta segundo nivel

Location: Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Save this picture! Edificio Urban Style 2 / F2M Arquitectos - Planta 3er nivel

Location: Coghlan, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Coghlan, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Viviendas Superi 3226 / Alonso&Crippa. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture! Viviendas Superi 3226 / Alonso&Crippa - Planta 02

Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture! Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo - Planta Tercer Piso

Location: Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Save this picture! Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden

Location: Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio Bonpland / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Colegiales, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat. Image © Albano García

Save this picture! Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat - Planta baja

Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017