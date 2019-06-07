World
  7. La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden

La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden

  14:00 - 7 June, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden
La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Architects

    Adamo Faiden

  • Location

    Gral. Enrique Martínez 205, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architects

    Sebastián Adamo, Marcelo Faiden

  • Area

    2238.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Collaborators

    Javier Gomez. Sofia Harsich. Esteban Lamm. Pedro Magnasco

  • Client

    Compañía de Inversión y Desarrollo S.A.

  • Structure

    AHFSA. Alberto Fainstein

  • Electrical facilities

    Daniel Gatti

  • Sanitary facilities

    Julio Blanco

  • Town proceedings consultant

    Sesín-Dominguez

  • Construction management

    Errecon S.A.
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. A wide range of green spaces divides the neighborhood of Colegiales from its dynamic neighbor Palermo. In addition to providing a good portion of air to the city, this urban fragment contains a system of equipment buildings that activate the possible links between both neighborhoods and beyond.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Towards the south-east end an atypical plot is located with 40 meters of frontage bordering this great space. A privileged place from which to participate in this particular urban scene: the meeting of large pieces of equipment with the residential areas. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
A building of stepped profle is incorporated into the system of constructions that consolidate the boundary between both of them, while containing thirteen houses that being grouped make posible their existence in the city. Without renouncing to compactness vocation, houses dilute their limits by expanding public area and incorporating into domestic life a portion of the surrounding green space. 

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The project aims to reafrm the idea that “density and nature” are not opposed variables, but rather inseparable elements when imagining the contemporary city

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Project location

About this office
Adamo Faiden
Cite: "La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden" [Edificio la vecindad plaza Mafalda / Adamo Faiden] 07 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918520/la-vecindad-plaza-mafalda-housing-adamo-faiden/> ISSN 0719-8884

