La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden

Architects Adamo Faiden

Location Gral. Enrique Martínez 205, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Category Apartments

Lead Architects Sebastián Adamo, Marcelo Faiden

Area 2238.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Collaborators Javier Gomez. Sofia Harsich. Esteban Lamm. Pedro Magnasco

Client Compañía de Inversión y Desarrollo S.A.

Structure AHFSA. Alberto Fainstein

Electrical facilities Daniel Gatti

Sanitary facilities Julio Blanco

Town proceedings consultant Sesín-Dominguez

Construction management Errecon S.A.

Text description provided by the architects. A wide range of green spaces divides the neighborhood of Colegiales from its dynamic neighbor Palermo. In addition to providing a good portion of air to the city, this urban fragment contains a system of equipment buildings that activate the possible links between both neighborhoods and beyond.

Towards the south-east end an atypical plot is located with 40 meters of frontage bordering this great space. A privileged place from which to participate in this particular urban scene: the meeting of large pieces of equipment with the residential areas.

A building of stepped profle is incorporated into the system of constructions that consolidate the boundary between both of them, while containing thirteen houses that being grouped make posible their existence in the city. Without renouncing to compactness vocation, houses dilute their limits by expanding public area and incorporating into domestic life a portion of the surrounding green space.

The project aims to reafrm the idea that “density and nature” are not opposed variables, but rather inseparable elements when imagining the contemporary city