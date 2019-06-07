La Vecindad Plaza Mafalda Housing / Adamo Faiden

-
Architects
LocationGral. Enrique Martínez 205, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Category
Lead ArchitectsSebastián Adamo, Marcelo Faiden
Area2238.0 m2
Project Year2018
CollaboratorsJavier Gomez. Sofia Harsich. Esteban Lamm. Pedro Magnasco
ClientCompañía de Inversión y Desarrollo S.A.
StructureAHFSA. Alberto Fainstein
Electrical facilitiesDaniel Gatti
Sanitary facilitiesJulio Blanco
Town proceedings consultantSesín-Dominguez
Construction managementErrecon S.A.
Text description provided by the architects. A wide range of green spaces divides the neighborhood of Colegiales from its dynamic neighbor Palermo. In addition to providing a good portion of air to the city, this urban fragment contains a system of equipment buildings that activate the possible links between both neighborhoods and beyond.
Towards the south-east end an atypical plot is located with 40 meters of frontage bordering this great space. A privileged place from which to participate in this particular urban scene: the meeting of large pieces of equipment with the residential areas.
A building of stepped profle is incorporated into the system of constructions that consolidate the boundary between both of them, while containing thirteen houses that being grouped make posible their existence in the city. Without renouncing to compactness vocation, houses dilute their limits by expanding public area and incorporating into domestic life a portion of the surrounding green space.
The project aims to reafrm the idea that “density and nature” are not opposed variables, but rather inseparable elements when imagining the contemporary city