Superi 3226 Housing / Alonso&Crippa

Superi 3226 Housing / Alonso&Crippa
© Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Coghlan, Argentina
  • Architects: Alonso&Crippa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluar
  • Architects:Mariano Alonso, Ludmila Crippa
  • Design Team:Marcelo Mulet, Agustín Azar, Pablo Galicer, Federico Tejado, Chiara Cavagna, Adelaide Balsari, Génesis Pestana
  • City:Coghlan
  • Country:Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the city of Buenos Aires, on a plot of typical width and short length (8.66 m front by 20 m deep), in the neighborhood of Coghlan, which is characterized by a predominantly low-density residential use.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The project groups six houses modeling a building that behaves in a hybrid way, varying its organization vertically.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Ground Floor - 00
Ground Floor - 00
Surround Axonometry
Surround Axonometry
© Javier Agustín Rojas
This organization distinguishes two types of homes, which have as a common factor a bedroom and a private expansion that occupies a third of the total area of ​​each unit, leading to open-air activities.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Section 2
Section 2
© Javier Agustín Rojas
An open-air circulation of small size is compacted around the elevator block to define an elevated public courtyard on the second level topped by a tree that qualifies and articulates the living space between neighbors.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The metal envelope of variable compactness regulates the exchanges between interior and exterior, modifying its performance according to the light conditions, the shadows of the trees, and the action of its occupants.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Cite: "Superi 3226 Housing / Alonso&Crippa" [Viviendas Superi 3226 / Alonso&Crippa] 01 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964197/superi-3226-housing-alonso-and-crippa> ISSN 0719-8884

