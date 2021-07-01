Superi 3226 Housing / Alonso&Crippa

+ 39

Apartments • Coghlan, Argentina Architects: Alonso&Crippa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluar

Architects: Mariano Alonso, Ludmila Crippa

Design Team: Marcelo Mulet, Agustín Azar, Pablo Galicer, Federico Tejado, Chiara Cavagna, Adelaide Balsari, Génesis Pestana

City: Coghlan

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in the city of Buenos Aires, on a plot of typical width and short length (8.66 m front by 20 m deep), in the neighborhood of Coghlan, which is characterized by a predominantly low-density residential use.

The project groups six houses modeling a building that behaves in a hybrid way, varying its organization vertically.

This organization distinguishes two types of homes, which have as a common factor a bedroom and a private expansion that occupies a third of the total area of ​​each unit, leading to open-air activities.

An open-air circulation of small size is compacted around the elevator block to define an elevated public courtyard on the second level topped by a tree that qualifies and articulates the living space between neighbors.

The metal envelope of variable compactness regulates the exchanges between interior and exterior, modifying its performance according to the light conditions, the shadows of the trees, and the action of its occupants.