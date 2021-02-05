Submit a Project Advertise
World
Housing Av. Lincoln / bakro

© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Villa Devoto, Argentina
  • Architects: bakro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  331
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Abercom
  • Consultant:Abercom
  • City:Villa Devoto
  • Country:Argentina
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Villa Devoto, a residential neighborhood in the City of Buenos Aires, known for its square, its dense forestation and houses with large gardens. Although it maintains its suburban essence and a good state of conservation, the neighborhood is not the exception in the densification process.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Cortesía de Ezequiel Bakrokar
Cortesía de Ezequiel Bakrokar

In an atypical block, and a few meters from the meeting of six corners with smaller-scale commercial use, the possibility arises of replacing a small disused house with houses for a young user.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

We were entrusted with the task of carrying out, on a small irregularly shaped plot with access to two streets, three homes with the condition that each one has access to independent terraces. The constructive capacity of the lot prevented us from building all of the floors, which led to spaces with double heights and loft-type apartments.

Cortesía de Ezequiel Bakrokar
Cortesía de Ezequiel Bakrokar
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The irregular feature was solved by designing a triangular-shaped void that functions as an access hall to the units. At the same time, it allowed generating orthogonal enclosures in the interiors of the houses and feeding with overhead lighting the premises and circulations away from the facades. 

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The pedestrian access is located on the narrower facade that faces the Avenue, while the opposite facade with a typical width of 8.66m allowed access to the garages.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project location

Address:Villa Devoto, CABA, Argentina

