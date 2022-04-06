We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn

Quesada 3155 Building / Diego Cherbenco + Gustavo Robinsohn

© Albano García

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Coghlan, Argentina
  • Architects: Diego Cherbenco, Gustavo Robinsohn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALUAR ALUMINIOS, FV, Horcrisa, Quadri, Roca, Vite
  • Lead Architects : Diego Cherbenco, Gustavo Robinsohn
© Albano García
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a Buenos Aires standard land plot with a width of 8.66 meters, the building is divided into two masses revolving around a patio of maximum achievable dimensions, which gives all its units the benefits of a generous amount of lighting and cross ventilation.

© Albano García
© Albano García

In the courtyard, among trees and varied species of vegetation, some of these elements can be found: the main staircase, open walkways, the elevator piece, and a slab, which on the first floor, creates a common use area.

© Albano García
© Albano García

On the ground floor, a pair of two-story apartments are located, both making use of the back for their gardens, while a potential store is located towards the street and a few cars are parked near the left party wall.

© Albano García
© Albano García
© Albano García
© Albano García
© Albano García
© Albano García

On the 2nd and 3rd floors, the access, kitchens, bathrooms, and balconies are aligned with the central strip of each unit; on a low slab, the horizontal development of the sanitary installation is solved, while defining a smaller spatial scale, clearing the living and bedroom, becoming clean and unitary environments. 

© Albano García
© Albano García
Axonometry
Axonometry
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Albano García
© Albano García

Moreover, the 4th-floor units expand wooden decks into their own terraces.

© Albano García
© Albano García

Both front and back structures are designed with inverted beams that, like blind parapets, are built across from party wall to party wall. The exposed concrete beams confine aluminum frames and walls covered with panels of extruded white comb-like profiles

© Albano García
© Albano García
Second and Third Floor
Second and Third Floor
Long Section
Long Section
© Albano García
© Albano García

Finally, the concrete is textured, the form worked with vertical wooden boards to the front and center of the block, and smoothed with melamine phenolic plates inside the patio area; also the external mostly robust mass, with controlled openings and measured glazed surfaces, avoids energy losses and solar overexposure.

© Albano García
© Albano García

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Quesada 3155, C1429 CABA, Argentina

About this office
Diego Cherbenco
Office
Gustavo Robinsohn
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

