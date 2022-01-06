We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

8 Houses Complex / Estudio Mola

8 Houses Complex / Estudio Mola
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Castelar, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Mola
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Armaferro, FV, Redimat, Tendenza
  • Lead Architecs:Alejo Fernandez, Lucas Geya
  • Design Team:Francisco Ricart, Julian Marchetti, Gimena Caffo, Alejo Del Grosso, Marcos Bartellone
  • Engineer:Claudio Ianesse
  • City:Castelar
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The 8 houses complex is located in Castelar town, in the western suburbs of Buenos Aires, where single-family homes coexist with clubs and public squares and make this neighborhood a very busy area.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The building land measures 17.36 meters wide and 45.78 meters deep with southwest orientation. The design decision was to create several residential units resting on the existing upper right party wall and open towards the left party wall, looking for the northwestern sun.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The ground floor serves as the main pedestrian and vehicular entrance to all the units. The pedestrian circulation is next to a long concrete wall that guides us to each of the brick boxes, which are the independent access of each living unit. Next to each box, we can find their corresponding parking lot.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

As we go up, we will find the living-dining room/kitchen which expands into a raised and private garden 2.20 meters above the ground floor and connects both spaces. On the second floor, we will have bedrooms and bathrooms. The idea of expanding up and out is something very characteristic of this complex. It allows us to connect each home to the outside, receive better sunlight due to the elevation of each garden and keep the vehicle area isolated.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Section
Section
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The complex is made up of 8 housing units and ends towards the front in a two-story studio with the style of the same house, but with the difference that the expansion is on the second floor and towards the front.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The land dimension, its neighbors and land orientation conditioned our design decisions; the stacking design, the mix of different textures and transparencies coexisting with nature enhances the architectural design.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project location

Address:Castelar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

Estudio Mola
Cite: "8 Houses Complex / Estudio Mola" [Complejo 8 casas / Estudio Mola] 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974634/8-houses-complex-estudio-mola> ISSN 0719-8884

